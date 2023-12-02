Buenos Aires, December 1

A Paraguayan government official was replaced after it was revealed that he signed an MoU with representatives of a fugitive Indian godman, Nithyananda’s fictional country. It appears that the accused in the case have duped several local officials in the South American country.

The revelation sparked a scandal and social media mockery in Paraguay, but it's hardly the first time the self-described representatives of the United States of Kailasa have duped international leaders. Earlier this year, they managed to participate in a UN committee meeting in Geneva. — AP

