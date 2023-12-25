Party backed by LeT chief Hafiz Saeed fields candidates in Pakistan elections

Lahore, December 25
A new political front organisation of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed has fielded candidates for most of the national and provincial assembly constituencies across Pakistan for the February 8 general elections, saying it wants to make the country an Islamic welfare state.
Saeed, the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has been in jail since 2019 after being convicted for several years in multiple terror finance cases along with some other leaders of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD).
The Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) party - set up by Saeed - says it is a political party. The electoral symbol for the PMML is 'chair'.
In a video message, PMML President Khalid Masood Sindhu said that his party is contesting on most of the national and provincial assembly seats.
"We want to come to power not for corruption but to serve the people and make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state," he said.
Sindhu is a candidate for NA-130 Lahore, from which Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is also contesting.
Saeed's son Talha Saeed is contesting from Lahore's NA-127.
When contacted, Sindhu denied his party's link with Saeed's outfit. "The PMML has no backing of Hafiz Saeed," he claimed on Monday.
In 2018, the Milli Muslim League (MML) was the political face of JuD. It had fielded candidates on most seats, especially in Punjab province but failed to win a single seat.
For the 2024 polls, the PMML has been formed because of a ban on the MML.
The US has placed a USD 10 million bounty on Saeed, a UN-designated terrorist.
Saeed-led JuD is the front organisation for the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, including six Americans.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
MP Cabinet expanded; Prahlad Patel, Kailash Vijayvargiya among 28 MLAs sworn in as ministers
Total strength of Cabinet has now gone up to 31, including C...
3 days after being detained in France, plane with 303 passengers to land at Mumbai airport early on Tuesday
The A340 aircraft is expected to land at Mumbai airport, fro...
Mass suspension of MPs was ‘premeditated’, ‘weaponised’ by ruling party: Kharge to Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar
Congress chief declines Dhankhar’s invite to attend meeting ...
Newsclick portal's HR head Amit Chakravarty moves Delhi court seeking to turn approver in UAPA case
Chakravarty moved the application before Special Judge Harde...
Poonch ambush: Army initiates Court of Inquiry as police lodges murder case over killing of 3 civilians
Kin of one of the deceased demands names of concerned Army m...