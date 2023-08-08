Party files plea to shift Imran from Attock jail

Islamabad, August 7
Imran Khan’s party on Monday petitioned the Islamabad High Court to shift the jailed former prime minister from the Attock jail in Punjab province to Rawalpindi’s high-security Adiala prison, keeping in view his affluent family background, social and political status.
In a petition, the lawyer of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party requested the Islamabad High Court to transfer the deposed premier where A-class facilities are available, adding that his family, lawyers and his physician should be allowed to meet him.
Khan was arrested on Saturday shortly after a trial court found him guilty of “corrupt practices” in the Toshakhana corruption case and sentenced him to three years in jail.
His party also launched a legal battle to secure his release, with a petition in the Supreme Court seeking his retrial in the Toshakhana corruption case. — PTI
Retrial sought
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf also urges the apex court for Imran’s retrial in the Toshakhana corruption case.
