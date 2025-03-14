Passengers evacuated as American Airlines plane catches fire in Denver

Colorado [US], March 14 (ANI): An American Airlines flight carrying 178 people caught fire on the tarmac at Denver International Airport on Thursday evening, forcing passengers to evacuate in a chaotic scene. The aircraft, a Boeing 737-800, had made an emergency landing after experiencing engine trouble mid-flight, CBS News reported.

Shortly after landing and while taxiing to the gate, one of its engines caught fire, prompting passengers to escape by climbing out onto the wing before emergency crews arrived. Airport officials later confirmed that 12 passengers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, while the fire was quickly extinguished.

The incident occurred just before 6 pm Mountain Time when American Airlines Flight 1006, which had taken off from Colorado Springs Airport and was en route to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, was diverted to Denver due to reported engine vibrations.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) later confirmed in a statement that the crew had identified the issue mid-air, prompting the emergency landing. Upon landing, as the aircraft taxied toward the terminal, one of the engines ignited, forcing an emergency evacuation using the plane's inflatable slides. The FAA noted that it would conduct an investigation to determine the cause of the fire and whether the issue originated mid-flight or after the plane had landed, reported CBS News.

American Airlines also released a statement regarding the incident, clarifying that the aircraft had encountered an "engine-related issue" after touching down in Denver. According to the airline, all 172 passengers and six crew members on board safely exited the aircraft and were being transported to the terminal. The plane came to a stop at Gate C38 in Concourse C, where emergency response teams acted swiftly to put out the fire.

Footage shared on social media captured the frightening moments as flames erupted from the aircraft while thick smoke billowed into the air. Videos also showed passengers hastily climbing onto the wing of the plane to escape the growing fire. A spokesperson for the airport told CBS News that firefighters had the situation under control within minutes of the initial reports of fire.

A family member of one of the passengers told CBS News Colorado that all luggage was removed from the aircraft, and affected travellers were being rebooked for a replacement flight scheduled to depart Denver for Dallas at 1 am local time on Friday. American Airlines later confirmed that a new aircraft and crew had been dispatched to complete the journey. (ANI)

