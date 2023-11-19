 Patients and staff leave Gaza’s biggest hospital : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Patients and staff leave Gaza’s biggest hospital

Patients and staff leave Gaza’s biggest hospital

Dozens killed at a crowded refugee camp

Patients and staff leave Gaza’s biggest hospital

Palestinians carry a body of a dead person that was found under the rubble of a destroyed house following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip on Saturday. PTI Photo



AP

Khan Younis (Gaza Strip), November 19

Hundreds of patients, medical staff and people displaced by Israel’s war against Hamas left Gaza’s largest hospital on Saturday, with one evacuee describing a panicked and chaotic scene as Israeli forces searched and face-scanned men among those leaving and took some away.

Israel’s military has been searching Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital for a Hamas command center that it alleges was located under the facility — a claim Hamas and hospital staff deny. The evacuation, which Israel says was voluntary, left behind only Israeli troops and a small number of health workers to care for those too sick to move.

“We left at gunpoint,” Mahmoud Abu Auf said on phone after he and his family left the crowded hospital. “Tanks and snipers were everywhere inside and outside.” He said he saw Israeli troops detain three men.

Elsewhere in northern Gaza, dozens of people were killed in the urban Jabaliya refugee camp when what witnesses described as an Israeli airstrike hit a crowded UN shelter in the main combat zone. It caused massive destruction in the camp’s Fakhoura school, said wounded survivors Ahmed Radwan and Yassin Sharif.

“The scenes were horrifying. Corpses of women and children were on the ground. Others were screaming for help,” Radwan said on phone.

The Israeli military, which had warned Jabaliya residents and others in a social media post in Arabic to leave, said only that its troops were active in the area “with the aim of hitting terrorists.” It rarely comments on individual strikes, saying only that it targets Hamas while trying to minimize civilian harm.

In southern Gaza, an Israeli airstrike hit a residential building on the outskirts of the town of Khan Younis, killing at least 26 Palestinians, according to a doctor at the hospital where the bodies were taken.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel’s forces have begun operating in eastern Gaza City while continuing its mission in western areas. “With every passing day, there are fewer places where Hamas terrorists can operate,” he said, adding that the militants would learn that in southern Gaza “in the coming days.”   His comments were a clear indication that the military plans to expand its offensive to southern Gaza, where Israel had told Palestinian civilians to flee early in the war. The evacuation zone was already crammed with displaced civilians, and it was not clear where they would go if the offensive moves closer.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that the Israeli military would have “full freedom” to operate within the territory after the war. The comments again put him in conflict with US visions for a post-war era in Gaza.

Growing Frustration

Gaza’s main power plant shut down early in the war, and Israel has cut off electricity. That makes fuel necessary to power generators needed to run water treatment plants, sanitation facilities, and hospitals for Gaza’s 2.3 million people.

In Jerusalem, thousands of marchers — including family members and supporters of about 240 hostages held in Gaza by Hamas — arrived on the last leg of a five-day trek from Tel Aviv to plead with the government to do more to bring their loved ones home.

The Israeli military said its aircraft struck what it described as a hideout for militants in the urban refugee camp of Balata in the occupied West Bank. The Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance service said five Palestinians were killed. The deaths raised to 212 Palestinians killed in the West Bank since the war began.  

#Gaza #Gaza strip #Hamas #Israel

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Ludhiana industrialist kidnapped for ransom, shot at

2
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh High Court stays takeover of colonial-era Hotel Wildflower Hall

3
Diaspora

3 men charged with murder of British Sikh teen in London

4
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches projects worth Rs 867 crore in Hoshiarpur

5
India

Maldives President Muizzu asks India to withdraw its military personnel

6
India

Govt to meet social media platforms to discuss deepfake issue; IT Minister warns immunity will not apply if platforms don't take action

7
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

8
World

Moldova's first dog nips Austrian president on the hand during official visit

9
Haryana

Haryana to move Supreme Court against quashing of law on quota in private jobs

10
Entertainment

SRK hosts ‘icon' Beckham at Mannat; footballer invites ‘great man' to his home

Don't Miss

View All
Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house
Trending

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house

80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Top News

Super Sunday: Determined India, formidable Aussies

Super Sunday: Determined India, formidable Aussies

The big (One) Day

The big (One) Day

Unstoppable India’s moment of truth arrives as Australia sta...

Rohit, Cummins out to cement legacy

World Cup final: Rohit, Cummins out to cement legacy

All or nothing: Celebrating Virat Kohli’s momentous journey

All or nothing: Celebrating Virat Kohli's momentous journey

He bows down to Sachin Tendulkar, retains a teenager’s passi...

Hitting a stroke of luck

Hitting a stroke of luck


Cities

View All

Rego bridge reconstruction gets nod, traffic curbs soon

Rego bridge reconstruction gets nod, traffic curbs soon

Amritsar district just three cases short of breaching last year’s farm fire tally

Air India Express starts direct flights connecting Amritsar and Hyderabad

Firing at BJP leader’s house in Bhoian village

Pen-down strike brings work at govt offices to grinding halt

Miss Universe 2023: Chandigarh girl Shweta Sharda makes it to semi-finals

Miss Universe 2023: Chandigarh girl Shweta Sharda makes it to semi-finals

Chandigarh starts shuttle bus service to Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

With cricket & cuisine, Chandigarh hoteliers set to cash in on World Cup final

PGI orders loose-fitting attire for nurses, stirs row

Air pollution in Delhi drops from very poor to poor

Air pollution in Delhi drops from very poor to poor

Air pollution levels in Delhi down but need to remain vigilant: Gopal Rai

Sack Chief Secretary for ‘misuse’ of position: CM Kejriwal to L-G

GRAP Stage 4 curbs revoked as air quality sees further improvement

54 Chhath ghats in Gurugram, 1K in Delhi

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann rolls out doles for Hoshiarpur residents with eye on Lok Sabha polls

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann rolls out doles for Hoshiarpur residents with eye on Lok Sabha polls

Rs 3.35 crore pending, JCT Mill power supply disconnected

Reduction in farm fires bring cheers to Jalandhar residents

Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann woo voters with Rs 867 crore projects in Hoshiarpur

Jharkhand man arrested with 1.5-kg heroin

10% of deaths in road mishaps involve stray animals, says study

10% of deaths in road mishaps involve stray animals, says study

891 FIR registered against farm fires in Punjab: DGP

3 attempt to loot money changer with toy pistols

Former ACP, inspector booked for not returning licensed arms

Youth killed in road mishap

Admn adopts carrot & stick approach to stop farm fires

Admn adopts carrot & stick approach to stop farm fires

Sealed paneer goes missing, food safety official, shop owner booked

Night shelters in district to save homeless from cold

Punjabi University eves win yoga meet

Experts dwell on Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code