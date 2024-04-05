Pattern of ‘deliberate attacks’ on Gaza aid workers: Charity

GENEVA, April 4
The Doctors Without Borders medical charity (MSF) said on Thursday it rejected Israel’s position that an airstrike which killed seven aid workers was a “regrettable incident”, saying many humanitarian personnel have been attacked previously.
Seven workers from World Central Kitchen, which provides food relief in crisis and conflict zones, were killed when their convoy was hit on Monday night shortly after they oversaw the unloading of 100 tonne of food brought to the Palestinian enclave by sea.
Netanyahu creating hurdles in talks: hamas
- Hamas official Osama Hamdan said on Thursday there has been no progress in Gaza ceasefire talks despite the Palestinian group showing flexibility
- Hamdan said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was placing obstacles hindering both parties from reaching an agreement, and that he is “not interested” in releasing Israeli hostages
- “The occupation government is still evading, and negotiations are stuck in a vicious circle,” Hamdan said in Beirut. Egyptian and Qatari efforts, backed by the US, have so far failed to achieve a ceasefire
“We do not accept the narrative of regrettable incidents,” Christopher Lockyear, Secretary General of MSF International, said at a press conference in Geneva.
“We do not accept it because what has happened to World Central Kitchen and MSF's convoys and shelters is part of the same pattern of deliberate attacks on humanitarians, health workers, journalists, UN personnel, schools and homes.” He added: “We have been saying it for weeks now: this pattern of attacks is either intentional or indicative of reckless incompetence. That these attacks on humanitarian workers are allowed to happen is a political choice. Our movements and locations are shared and identified already. This is about impunity, a total disregard for the laws of war. And now it must become about accountability.” — Reuters
Re-evaluate ties with tel aviv: spain to EU
Madrid: The European Union should debate whether to continue its strategic relationship with Israel if the European Commission finds that Israel has breached humanitarian law in its war on Gaza, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told Al Jazeera TV
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India dismisses report claiming it ordered targeted killings of wanted terrorists in Pakistan
The fresh claims relate to 20 killings since 2020 which have...
RBI flags inflation risks, keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent
The rate increase cycle was paused in April last year after ...
Thieves stole $30 million in cash: This Los Angeles heist sounds like it came from a thriller novel
The operators of the business did not discover the massive t...
Shubman Gill smashes highest score of IPL, breaks Sunil Narine’s record in 24 hours
Kolkata Knight Riders’s Sunil Narine had cracked a match-win...