PDM workers in Pakistan storm Supreme Court over 'pro-Imran bias'

Islamabad, May 15



Workers of the Pakistan Democratic Movement on Monday set up a stage outside the Supreme Court and climbed over the gates as the ruling alliance announced a sit-in to protest the judiciary’s alleged “preferential treatment” to former PM Imran Khan. The protesters cited some recent rulings that provided blanket relief to Imran in a number of cases.

Pakistan’s National Assembly, meanwhile, unanimously adopted a motion seeking a special committee to file a case against Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial in the Supreme Judicial Council for “misconduct and deviating from oath”, escalating tensions. — Agencies