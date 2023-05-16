PDM workers in Pakistan storm Supreme Court over 'pro-Imran bias'

Islamabad, May 15
Workers of the Pakistan Democratic Movement on Monday set up a stage outside the Supreme Court and climbed over the gates as the ruling alliance announced a sit-in to protest the judiciary’s alleged “preferential treatment” to former PM Imran Khan. The protesters cited some recent rulings that provided blanket relief to Imran in a number of cases.
Pakistan’s National Assembly, meanwhile, unanimously adopted a motion seeking a special committee to file a case against Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial in the Supreme Judicial Council for “misconduct and deviating from oath”, escalating tensions. — Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Power play, DK Shivakumar puts off Delhi visit
Siddaramaiah in Delhi | Decision on CM’s post after wider co...
No separate authority for Kuki areas, Manipur CM junks MLAs’ demand; meets Amit Shah
Biren Singh shares intel on militants’ role in Manipur viole...
Poll in mind, Dushyant Chautala meets JP Nadda on way ahead
Meeting amid buzz over BJP, JJP going solo in Haryana