Pentagon declines to offer details on US-Russia defence call

Washington, October 21
The Pentagon on Friday declined to offer specifics about the first call since May between U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Russian counterpart beyond saying that Austin emphasized a need for lines of communication amid the war in Ukraine.
A Pentagon spokesperson told a televised news briefing that Austin initiated the call with Sergei Shoigu and said Friday offered the best opportunity for the two sides to speak, without explaining why that was the case. She did not say whether any additional talks were scheduled between the two. Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pakistan taken off from FATF's grey list after four years, Russia completely banned
The global watchdog said it welcomes Pakistan's significant ...
Facing flak, AIIMS Delhi withdraws controversial letter on special treatment to MPs
SOPs included providing a nodal officer to coordinate and fa...
PAU VC appointment: Governor Banwarilal Purohit says he took oath to protect Constitution, won’t allow violation of rules
‘I will do my duty, come what may..,’ Purohit said
Diwali bonanza: Punjab government decides to restore old pension scheme for its employees
Also announces to give 6 per cent dearness allowance (DA) to...
Take suo motu action against hate speeches, register cases immediately: Supreme Court tells 3 states
It warned any delay on the part of the administration will i...