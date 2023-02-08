Peshawar attack planned in Afghanistan: Pakistan

Peshawar, February 7
The plot to target a highly secure mosque here in the capital of Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was hatched in Afghanistan and funded by an intelligence agency, the country’s law enforcement officials probing the suicide attack said on Tuesday.
On January 30, a Taliban suicide bomber blew himself up during the prayers in a Peshawar mosque, killing 101 persons and injuring more than 200 others.
The bomber disguised himself in a police uniform to sneak into the high-security zone and was riding a motorcycle with a helmet and mask on, a police official said.
The Peshawar mosque suicide attack conspiracy was hatched in Afghanistan and funded by the neighbouring country’s intelligence agency, investigating officials said.
The motorcycle used in the blast was sold twice in Sarki Gate, Peshawar’s market, officials said. Police said they have arrested the sellers of the motorcycle. — PTI
Wikipedia unblocked
- Pakistan on Tuesday lifted its ban on Wikipedia
- PM Shehbaz Sharif ordered to unblock Wikipedia
- Wikipedia was blocked for ‘hurting’ Muslim sentiments
