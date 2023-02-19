Philippine aircraft with four aboard goes missing

Manila, February 18
A small plane carrying four people went missing Saturday after taking off southeast of the Philippine capital and a search was underway, aviation officials said.
The Cessna 340 left Albay province for Manila with a pilot, a crewmember and two passengers Saturday morning but has not been heard from since then, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said.
Aviation officials did not immediately provide details about the people onboard but said Philippine air force, coast guard and disaster-response agencies have been notified and asked to help in the search.
Separately, a single-engine Cessna plane that went missing with six persons on board January 24 in Isabela remained missing. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Preparing Delhi Budget': Sisodia urges CBI to defer questioning in excise policy case
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister was summoned for questioning on ...
US Secretary of State Blinken warns China against helping Russia, condemns its spy balloon
Holds talks with Beijing's top diplomat Wang Yi on the sidel...
Air India Express flight from Dubai seeks airport assistance during landing
No emergency was declared by pilot, says source
Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Madani terms abduction, murder of 2 men by cow vigilantes ‘barbaric’ and ‘uncivilised’
Charred bodies of Nasir and Junaid were found inside a burnt...