 Philippines says military chief was aboard ship Chinese vessels rammed, hit with water cannon : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Philippines says military chief was aboard ship Chinese vessels rammed, hit with water cannon

Philippines says military chief was aboard ship Chinese vessels rammed, hit with water cannon

President Marcos says China’s actions illegal, violate international law

Philippines says military chief was aboard ship Chinese vessels rammed, hit with water cannon

In this image taken from video provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, a Chinese Coast Guard ship, right, uses a water cannon on a Philippine Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) vessel as it approaches Scarborough Shoal in the disputed South China Sea on December 9, 2023. AP/PTI



Reuters

Manila, December 11

The Philippines on Monday called the actions of Chinese vessels against its boats -- including one carrying a senior Philippine military official -- carrying out South China Sea resupply missions over the weekend a “serious escalation”.

Manila has accused the Chinese coast guard and maritime militia of repeatedly firing water cannons at its resupply boats, causing “serious engine damage” to one, and “deliberately” ramming another. Philippine Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Romeo Brawner said he was on board a vessel that was both sprayed with a water cannon and rammed.

“This is a serious escalation on the part of the agents of the People’s Republic of China,” Jonathan Malaya, spokesperson of the National Security Council, said in a news conference where officials showed images and videos of both the water cannons and ramming.

Brawner told Philippine radio station DZBB that he was unhurt by the water cannon incident and that he does not believe China knew he was on board the boat.

The Philippines has filed diplomatic protests and has summoned China’s ambassador over its “aggressive” actions in the South China Sea, which a foreign ministry official said were a “threat to peace, good order and security,” China’s use of water cannons against Philippine vessels undertaking resupply missions for troops on features Manila occupies in the South China Sea was not the first time it has done so.

The maritime confrontation between the Philippines and China during the weekend comes less than a month after leaders of both nations met at the sidelines of an economic summit in San Francisco to formulate ways forward in the South China Sea.

“There is a dissonance between what is being said and promised with what’s happening in the waters,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Teresita Daza said in the same briefing.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has increasingly complained about China’s “aggressive” behaviour, and he has sought closer ties with its treaty ally the United States.

China claims sovereignty over nearly the entire South China Sea, pointing to a line on its maps that cuts into the exclusive economic zones of Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Indonesia. Taiwan, which China also claims as part of its territory, has said it does not accept Beijing’s maps.

The Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016 said the line on China’s maps had no legal basis, a ruling the United States supports, but Beijing rejects.

The United States has called out China for interfering in the Philippines’ maritime operations and undermining regional stability, and urged Beijing to stop “its dangerous and destabilising conduct” in the strategic waters.

It reaffirmed its commitment to the mutual defence pact between the two countries, Matthew Miller, State Department Spokesperson said in a Dec. 10 statement.

A commentary piece in China’s official military newspaper urged the Philippines to immediately stop its violations, strictly control its provocative actions, and “refrain from shooting itself in the foot”.

It added that “some hegemonic countries” have resorted to “instigating trouble, creating division and inciting confrontation” in the South China Sea, and that those countries “openly endorsed” illegal infringement and provocation by the Philippines.

“It must be pointed out that the Philippines’ actions are closely connected to the instigation and abetment of external forces,” the PLA Daily said, without naming any country or government.

Malaya said China’s claims that the United States is fuelling the Philippines’ audacity for provocation have no basis and reiterated that the United States was not involved in resupply missions.

During the weekend, the Chinese coast guard said China would continue to carry out “law-enforcement activities” in its waters.

Marcos said that the presence of Chinese coast guard vessels and maritime militia in his country’s waters is illegal and that their actions against Filipinos are outright violations of international law.

“The aggression and provocations perpetrated by the China Coast Guard and their Chinese Maritime Militia... have only further steeled our determination to defend and protect our nation’s sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction in the West Philippine Sea,” Marcos said on platform X late Sunday.

Manila refers to the part of the South China Sea that it has exclusive economic rights as the West Philippine Sea. 

#China #Philippines


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Karni Sena chief murder: How attackers' plan to flee abroad was thwarted in Chandigarh

2
J & K

Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370, calls for polls by September next year

3
India

3 accused of Karni Sena chief's killing held in Chandigarh hotel

4
Punjab

Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann launch scheme to deliver services at people’s doorstep

5
India

Rs 300 crore and counting: Cash haul in Odisha Income Tax raids becomes highest-ever such recovery as searches enter day 5

6
India

Centre denies ‘secret memo’ targeting Sikh Separatists abroad

7
Chhattisgarh Profile

Who is Vishnu Deo Sai, BJP's tribal face whom Amit Shah promised to make a 'big man'

8
Chhattisgarh

From village panch to top man: Tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai is Chhattisgarh’s 4th chief minister

9
Punjab

Cable services remain hit in Punjab, raids on to arrest Fastway owner

10
India

MEA denies 'secret memo' targeting Sikh separatists abroad

Don't Miss

View All
Uttar Pradesh man wrongly jailed for murder studies Law and fights his own case and wins
Uttar Pradesh

UP man wrongly jailed for murder studies law, fights his own case and wins

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district
Punjab

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district

‘Event duty’ leaves teachers fuming
Punjab

'Event duty' leaves Punjab teachers fuming

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit
Punjab

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit

Changes in Canadian study permit rules fuel discontent among pupils
Punjab

Changes in Canadian study permit rules cause discontent among students in Punjab

Tribulations, triumphs of sporting turban in US
Comment

Tribulations, triumphs of sporting turban in US

Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night
J & K

Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night

Prevented train mishap, got only ~5K!
India

Prevented train mishap, got only Rs 5K!

Top News

SC Constitution Bench starts pronouncing verdict on nullification of Article 370

Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370, calls for polls by September next year

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says CJI as Bench pro...

Article 370: Timeline of developments

Challenging abrogation of Article 370: Timeline of developments in the case

Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370, calls for p...

Omar Abdullah expresses disappointment over SC’s verdict on Article 370

Omar Abdullah expresses disappointment over SC verdict on Article 370

The Supreme Court, in its judgement on Monday, supports the ...

Amit Shah welcomes Supreme Court verdict upholding abrogation of Article 370

Amit Shah welcomes Supreme Court verdict upholding abrogation of Article 370

In a series of posts on X, Shah, the architect of the entire...

Mahua Moitra moves Supreme Court challenging her expulsion from Lok Sabha

Mahua Moitra moves Supreme Court challenging expulsion from Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha Secretariat last Friday issued a notification ...


Cities

View All

2 Faridkot residents nabbed with 1-kg heroin, drug money

2 Faridkot residents nabbed with 1-kg heroin, drug money

Congress workers in minister ETO’s constituency join ruling AAP

1,44,389 kids given polio drops

AISSF writes to film board over scenes from film ‘Animal’

Guru Nanak Dev University to have community radio soon

AIIMS nursing staff strike hits health services in Bathinda

AIIMS nursing staff strike hits health services in Bathinda

Bathinda: Former constable held in malkhana arms theft case

All Chandigarh parks to be made barrier-free

All Chandigarh parks to be made barrier-free

3 accused of Karni Sena chief's killing held in Chandigarh hotel

25 days on, patient injected by imposter succumbs at PGI

UPSC aspirant arrested with 236-gm charas

Upgraded platforms 4, 5 set to open for passengers on December 13

Delhi govt plans WhatsApp-based bus ticketing system

Delhi govt plans WhatsApp-based bus ticketing system

Mercury dips to 8.3°C in Delhi

Not just Punjab, Delhi, UP & Rajasthan also to blame for haze

16 awarded for empowering disabled

Army Chief inaugurates race to commemorate Kargil War victory

3 members of family killed in road accident

3 members of family killed in Nawanshahr road accident

Jalandhar: Labour unions, Latifpura oustees gherao minister's residence

KVK organises hands-on training on mushroom cultivation, processing

Central schemes will help realise Viksit Bharat dream, says minister Som Parkash

Nakodar MLA Inderjit Mann flags off buses for Sri Anandpur Sahib, Naina Devi

Paddy procurement concludes in Ludhiana, 18.32 LMT arrival at 5-year high

Paddy procurement concludes in Ludhiana, 18.32 LMT arrival at 5-year high

'Event duty' leaves Punjab teachers fuming

Ludhiana youth killed in Malaysia, family friend among nine arrested

Now, get 43 services on the doorstep in Punjab

70-g heroin, tablets seized during cordon & search operation

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district

Pulse Polio Campaign in Punjab: 14.75 lakh children to be vaccinated during 3-day campaign in 12 districts

Section 144 imposed in Patiala district

Punjab cops to strike at root cause of drug menace, says ADGP