Philippines set to lift ban on foreign visitors

Manila, January 28
The Philippines will lift a ban on the entry of foreign tourists and business people next month after nearly two years, in a move to revive the battered tourism industry as the latest coronavirus outbreak started to ease, officials said Friday.
Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat said the country would reopen its doors to travellers from more than 150 countries with visa-free privileges starting February 10. Foreign travellers will no longer be required to quarantine in government-designated centres upon arrival if they have been fully vaccinated and tested negative prior to arrival, officials said. — AP
