Philippines summons Chinese envoy to protest naval intrusion

Manila, March 14

The Philippine government on Monday summoned the Chinese ambassador to protest what it said was the “illegal incursion” of a Chinese navy ship into the country’s waters. It demanded that Beijing order its ships to respect its territory and follow international law, officials said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila said a reconnaissance ship of China crossed into the Sulu Sea and cruised off the western Palawan and nearby Mindoro provinces from January 29 to February 1 without permission.

Philippine Foreign Undersecretary Maria Theresa Lazaro summoned Beijing’s envoy Huang Xilian and “demanded that China respect Philippine territory and maritime jurisdiction and comply with international law,” the department said. A Philippine ship repeatedly ordered the Chinese vessel to leave the waters but the vessel responded that it was exercising “innocent passage,” a claim denied by the Philippine government. — AP