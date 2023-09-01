Philippines, Vietnam, Taiwan, Malaysia reject China’s map

Beijing, August 31
Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam and Taiwan on Thursday joined India in rejecting China's new national map, issuing strongly worded statements accusing Beijing of claiming their territory.
China published a new version of its national map on Monday to correct what Beijing has in the past referred to as "problematic maps" that it claims misrepresent its territorial borders.
India on Tuesday lodged a strong protest with China over its so-called "standard map" laying claim over Arunachal Pradesh and the Aksai Chin, and asserted that such steps only complicate the resolution of the boundary question.
The Philippine Government on Thursday slammed China's 2023 edition of its so-called "standard map" that still shows swaths of Philippine features in the West Philippine Sea.
The Malaysian Government said it would send a protest note to China over the latter's claims on the South China Sea as outlined in the 'China Standard Map Edition 2023'.
