PIA flight with PM Shehbaz Sharif diverted to Lahore, fliers hit

PTI

Lahore, April 10

An Islamabad-bound PIA flight carrying Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz and a high-level delegation back from their visit to Saudi Arabia was diverted to Lahore airport, causing inconvenience to hundreds of other passengers, according to a media report.

The incident came close on the heels of PM Sharif declaring a ban on the red carpet at events in his favour, which earned accolades for signalling a shift towards eradicating VIP culture and encouraging a culture of humility within the realm of public service.

