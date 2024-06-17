Pilgrims commence final rites of Haj

ANI

Saudi Arabia: Masses of pilgrims on Sunday embarked on a symbolic stoning of the devil in Saudi Arabia under the soaring summer heat. The ritual marks the final days of the Haj, or Islamic pilgrimage, and the start of the Eid al-Adha celebrations for Muslims around the world. The stoning is among the final rites of the Haj, which is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. ap

China to gift pair of giant pandas to Australia

Adelaide: China has announced plans to gift Australia with a new pair of giant pandas, a gesture seen as bolstering the warming relations between the two nations. Premier Li Qiang revealed this during his visit to Adelaide Zoo, marking the start of a four-day trip to Australia, CNN reported, citing reports from Australian public broadcaster ABC. The pandas will be sent to Southern Australia’s zoo once the current pair, Wang Wang and Fu Ni, return to China later this year, as reported by Chinese state media.

