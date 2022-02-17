Pilot killed after plane crashes into tractor-trailer on North Carolina highway

Lexington (US), February 17
An airplane crashed into a tractor-trailer on Wednesday on a North Carolina highway, killing the pilot and sparking a small fire, the N C State Highway Patrol said.
The Federal Aviation Administration said a twin-engine Beechcraft Barron crashed into the tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 South, near the Davidson County Airport in Lexington around 5.35 pm.
Early reports indicate the plane was taking off from the airport when it lost altitude and crashed into the southbound tractor-trailer. The name of pilot wasn’t released Wednesday night pending notification of relatives, the patrol said.
The FAA said it would investigate the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board, but provided no additional details.
News outlets report the driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to a Winston-Salem hospital for treatment of minor injuries, officials said.
Video footage from the scene showed both the tractor and trailer on its left side. The tail section of the aircraft was seen next to the overturned rig. Video also showed firefighters spraying water as flames burned the ground next to I-85 with some debris scattered on the road.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Supreme Court sets aside High Court order on 75 per cent quota in private sector jobs for Haryana residents
Protects all existing employees and makes it clear that the ...
13 killed after falling into well at marriage function in UP's Kushinagar
The incident, in which at least 10 people were also injured,...
US hopes India will be ally in case of Ukraine invasion
Suggests land border crossing as flights from Ukraine turn e...
Following his controversial remark, Charanjit Channi says it was aimed only at Arvind Kejriwal
The Punjab CM had courted controversy by his remark at a rec...
DU colleges reopen, students back on campus after 2 years
The Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station, near the Delhi University...