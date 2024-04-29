PIO doctor who drove family off cliff in US had ‘breakdown’

Washington DC, April 28
An Indian-American radiologist who drove his family off the cliff had a ‘psychotic breakdown’ and believed his children were at risk of being sex trafficked, a psychologist testified regarding the case, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
Radiologist Dharmesh Patel drove the Tesla carrying his wife and two children off a San Mareo County cliff, resulting in the crash that took place last January.
The expert witness called by Patel’s lawyers said he had diagnosed him with major depressive disorder with a single episode of psychotic features and anxious distress.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi Police register case in connection with doctored videos of Home Minister Amit Shah
The Special Cell has registered an FIR under various section...
3 kids among 8 killed as goods vehicle collides with truck in Chhattisgarh
The victims, natives of Patharra village, were returning aft...
Pakistani boat carrying Rs 600-cr drugs seized off Gujarat coast, 14 held
Coast Guard, ATS, NCB act after tip-off on vessel entering I...
Missing 'Taarak Mehta' actor Gurucharan Singh was to get married, faced ‘financial distress’
Singh, who went missing on April 22, left for Delhi's domest...