PIO doctor who drove family off cliff in US had ‘breakdown’

ANI

Washington DC, April 28

An Indian-American radiologist who drove his family off the cliff had a ‘psychotic breakdown’ and believed his children were at risk of being sex trafficked, a psychologist testified regarding the case, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Radiologist Dharmesh Patel drove the Tesla carrying his wife and two children off a San Mareo County cliff, resulting in the crash that took place last January.

The expert witness called by Patel’s lawyers said he had diagnosed him with major depressive disorder with a single episode of psychotic features and anxious distress.

