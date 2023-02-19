PIO gets life imprisonment for killing father in UK

London: An Indian-origin man who was found guilty of the murder of his father, Arjan Singh Vig, by smashing a champagne bottle over his head in north London has been sentenced to life imprisonment. Deekan Paul Singh Vig, 54, was convicted following a trial at the Old Bailey court last month and was sentenced for a minimum term of 18 years before being considered for parole at the same court on Friday. pti
Indian-origin medic named CEO of Oxford trust
London: Professor Meghana Pandit, a leading Indian-origin medic was appointed the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. Pandit becomes the trust’s first female chief and she is also the first person of Indian heritage to be appointed CEO of any National Health Service (NHS) trust in the Shelford Group. pti
Kim Jong-un watches football match with daughter
Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended a football match with his daughter in celebration of his late father Kim Jong-il’s birth anniversary. Kim and his daughter, Ju-ae, watched the match between officials of the Cabinet and the ministry of national defence on Friday in commemoration of the two-day national holiday that began on Thursday. ians
Indian ‘assaults’ security officer in Singapore
Singapore: An Indian man has been charged in Singapore for allegedly hitting, grabbing and pushing a security officer, and may face a jail-term of five years and fined up to S$10,000. Ajitpal Singh, 45, was charged on Friday with an offence for allegedly assaulting Afinde Mohamad at the Le Quest condominium in August 2022, The Straits Times reported. ians
33 mn kids vaccinated against wild poliovirus
Brazzaville: A year since Malawi confirmed its first case of wild poliovirus type 1 in 30 years, more than 33 million children across five southern African countries have been vaccinated against the virus, with over 80 million doses administered over the past year, said the World Health Organisation . A total of nine wild poliovirus cases have been reported so far, with one in Malawi and eight in neighbouring Mozambique. ians
