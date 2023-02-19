 PIO gets life imprisonment for killing father in UK : The Tribune India

Globe trot

PIO gets life imprisonment for killing father in UK

PIO gets life imprisonment for killing father in UK

Revellers perform during the first night of the Carnival at Anhembi Sambadromeparade in Sao Paulo, Brazil. reuters



London: An Indian-origin man who was found guilty of the murder of his father, Arjan Singh Vig, by smashing a champagne bottle over his head in north London has been sentenced to life imprisonment. Deekan Paul Singh Vig, 54, was convicted following a trial at the Old Bailey court last month and was sentenced for a minimum term of 18 years before being considered for parole at the same court on Friday. pti

Indian-origin medic named CEO of Oxford trust

London: Professor Meghana Pandit, a leading Indian-origin medic was appointed the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. Pandit becomes the trust’s first female chief and she is also the first person of Indian heritage to be appointed CEO of any National Health Service (NHS) trust in the Shelford Group. pti

Kim Jong-un watches football match with daughter

Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended a football match with his daughter in celebration of his late father Kim Jong-il’s birth anniversary. Kim and his daughter, Ju-ae, watched the match between officials of the Cabinet and the ministry of national defence on Friday in commemoration of the two-day national holiday that began on Thursday. ians

Indian ‘assaults’ security officer in Singapore

Singapore: An Indian man has been charged in Singapore for allegedly hitting, grabbing and pushing a security officer, and may face a jail-term of five years and fined up to S$10,000. Ajitpal Singh, 45, was charged on Friday with an offence for allegedly assaulting Afinde Mohamad at the Le Quest condominium in August 2022, The Straits Times reported. ians

33 mn kids vaccinated against wild poliovirus

Brazzaville: A year since Malawi confirmed its first case of wild poliovirus type 1 in 30 years, more than 33 million children across five southern African countries have been vaccinated against the virus, with over 80 million doses administered over the past year, said the World Health Organisation . A total of nine wild poliovirus cases have been reported so far, with one in Malawi and eight in neighbouring Mozambique. ians

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Delhi murder case: Nikki Yadav, Sahil Gehlot got married in 2020, photos surface

2
Nation

George Soros an old, rich, opinionated person: Foreign Minister Jaishankar

3
Entertainment

'Mirzapur' actor Shahnawaz Pradhan dies of heart attack

4
Nation

CBI summons Manish Sisodia for questioning in Delhi Excise Policy case on Sunday

5
Trending

Watch: Virat Kohli claps in excitement after receiving food package in dressing room, netizens sure it was ‘Chhole Bhature’ from his favourite outlet in Delhi

6
Punjab

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria’s aide arrested; 9 pistols seized

7
Business GST council meet

All GST compensation dues to be cleared; tax rate on liquid jaggery, pencil and sharpeners cut: FM Sitharaman

8
Business

Broadcasters disconnect signals to cable operators, over 4.5 crore Cable TV connections impacted

9
Chandigarh

80-year-old widow of army havildar from Ropar gets pension 14 years after husband's death

10
Delhi

Delhi L-G tried to influence mayoral poll case, alleges Arvind Kejriwal

Don't Miss

View All
Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team
Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Top News

'Preparing Delhi Budget': Sisodia urges CBI to defer questioning in excise policy case

'Preparing Delhi Budget': Sisodia urges CBI to defer questioning in excise policy case

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister was summoned for questioning on ...

US Secretary of State Blinken warns China against helping Russia, condemns its spy balloon

US Secretary of State Blinken warns China against helping Russia, condemns its spy balloon

Holds talks with Beijing's top diplomat Wang Yi on the sidel...

Air India Express flight from Dubai seeks airport assistance during landing

Air India Express flight from Dubai seeks airport assistance during landing

No emergency was declared by pilot, says source

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Madani terms abduction, murder of 2 men by cow vigilantes ‘barbaric’ and ‘uncivilised’

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Madani terms abduction, murder of 2 men by cow vigilantes ‘barbaric’ and ‘uncivilised’

Charred bodies of Nasir and Junaid were found inside a burnt...

Sirsa cops cull 20-year records, identify 210 drug smugglers active in district

Sirsa cops cull 20-year records, identify 210 drug smugglers active in district


Cities

View All

3 nabbed with 465-gm heroin worth ~2 cr

3 nabbed with 465-gm heroin worth Rs 2 cr

Bank robbery: Six detained, probe on

Notorious criminal used weapon registered in the name of mother

Mahashivratri: Thousands of devotees make beeline for temples

Rise in mercury worries farmers

Charges against MLA to be probed : Mann

Charges against Bathinda Rural MLA to be probed: Bhagwant Mann

Govt shielding Bathinda (R) legislator: SAD

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Non-compliance of solid waste management norms: Rs 10-lakh fine slapped on 8 establishments in Chandigarh

Non-compliance of solid waste management norms: Rs 10-lakh fine slapped on 8 establishments in Chandigarh

Non-segregation of waste: Challan drive in Chandigarh from Monday

Chandigarh: Meters to be shifted out of houses in Sector 8 soon

Cultural events, contests mark Day 2 of Rose Festival in Chandigarh

After 3-year hiatus, Spring Festival at Panchkula park on March 4-5

Kejri: L-G tried to influence mayoral election case in SC

Kejri: L-G tried to influence mayoral election case in SC

Delhi L-G gives approval for mayoral poll on February 22

Traders hold dharna against SHO

Traders hold dharna against SHO

Raja Warring takes opinion from leaders on candidature

Man gets 10-yr jail term

One nabbed with 500-gm heroin

Man held for murder attempt

Recarpeting work on Southern Bypass Road to kick-off soon

Recarpeting work on Southern Bypass Road to kick-off soon

Delhi-Amritsar expressway fails to take off in Ludhiana dist: NHAI

Prayers, fasts mark Mahashivratri in Ludhiana dist

Two of robbers’ gang nabbed

3 years on, 4 pvt firm employees booked for Rs 1.07-crore fraud

Sunday market spells chaos, residents fume

Sunday market spells chaos in Patiala, residents fume

Webinar on scholarships