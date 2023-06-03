PIO killed in car accident in Ohio

Washington, June 2
A 30-year-old Indian-origin man has died in a car crash in the US state of Ohio. Milan Hiteshbhai Patel was travelling north along state Route 61 when his car went off the right side of the road, striking a ditch, a statement from the Norwalk post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Patel, who was alone in the car at the time of the incident, was not wearing a seatbelt and was trapped inside the car, police said. He was removed using a mechanical device and ultimately died of his injuries, Fox8 News reported.
