Plane crashes in NY, PIO killed

PTI

New York, March 7

An Indian-origin woman has died while her daughter and the pilot instructor were injured in a small plane crash in the New York area when they were on a “demonstration flight”, media reports said.

Roma Gupta, 63, and her daughter Reeva Gupta, 33, were on board the small plane on Sunday as its pilot reported smoke in the cockpit before crashing near Long Island homes, NBC New York TV channel reported.