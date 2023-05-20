Plane crashes in Swiss mountains, causing casualties: RTN

Berlin, May 20
A plane crashed on Saturday morning in Switzerland’s Ponts-de-Martel area close to the French border, causing a number of casualties, Swiss broadcaster RTN reported.
The accident occurred on steep terrain but the rescue services and the police were able to reach the area, RTN said.
It gave no details about the casualties.
Police were not immediately available for comment. Reuters
