Plea against Prachanda for admitting to killing 5,000 during Maoist insurgency

Kathmandu, March 7
A writ petition was on Tuesday registered against Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda at the Supreme Court of Nepal, seeking an order to investigate and arrest him for admitting to being responsible for the killing of 5,000 people during the decade-long Maoist insurgency.
Did not kill 17,000
I am accused of killing 17,000 people, which is not true. However, I am ready to take the responsibility of killing 5,000. — Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, Nepal PM
The petition brought by advocate Gyanendra Aran and other victims of Maoist insurgency was registered on Tuesday, Supreme Court sources said.
Advocates Aaran and Budhathoki, who are also conflict victims, filed separate writ petitions at the Supreme Court demanding that Prachanda be prosecuted.
“I am accused of killing 17,000 people, which is not true. However, I am ready to take the responsibility of killing 5,000 people during the conflict,” Prachanda said at an event in Kathmandu.
He added that the rest of the 12,000 were killed by the feudal regime.
