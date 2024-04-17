Plea by Imran’s wife seeking jail transfer junked by court

PTI

Islamabad, April 16

A Pakistani high court on Tuesday disposed of a petition filed by Bushra Bibi seeking her transfer to the high-security Adiala jail, where her husband, former prime minister Imran Khan is incarcerated.

The Islamabad High Court disposed of her petition as her lawyers failed to turn up before the court. Bushra Bibi is currently jailed at Bani Gala -- 71-year-old Khan's home in Islamabad -- which was turned into a sub-jail since she was sentenced in the ‘un-Islamic nikah' case in February.

The Islamabad HC disposed of a petition filed by Bibi, seeking her transfer from Bani Gala to the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, the Dawn newspaper reported. Questioning why Bushra Bibi's counsels were absent, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb said, “If they had won this case, Bushra Bibi would have gone to (Adiala) jail, but they (lawyers) themselves do not want Bushra Bibi to go to jail.”

#Imran Khan #Pakistan