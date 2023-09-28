PM: Army influence on Pakistan politics to continue

Islamabad, September 27

Underscoring the inevitable role of the army in Pakistan, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has admitted that the country’s military will continue its hold in politics unless civic delivery institutions are strengthened in the coup-prone country.

The powerful army, which has ruled coup-prone Pakistan for more than half of its 75-plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in matters of security and foreign policy. Kakar was speaking during an interview with the Turkish public broadcaster on Tuesday.

“Pragmatically, realistically and honestly ... affirmative, yes,” was his answer when the interviewer asked if the disciplined military would continue to stay for a foreseeable future in Pakistan’s polity. Kakar was replying to a question about the “undue influence, whether suspected or real, of the military establishment of Pakistan” and its role. — PTI

Islamabad gets 1st LPG shipment from Russia

Pakistan has received the first LPG shipment from Russia through Iran's Sarakhs Special Economic Zone, marking its second major Russian energy purchase, said the Moscow’s embassy in Islamabad.

