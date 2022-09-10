PM Modi discusses climate funding with Norwegian counterpart

New Delhi, September 9
PM Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation today with his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Støre.
The leaders discussed bilateral and international issues of mutual interest, including initiatives to mobilise climate finance for renewable energy projects in developing countries, said a news release.
PM Modi emphasised the importance of ensuring equitable, timely and adequate climate finance for the developing world, and appreciated Store’s commitment to this cause, added the statement.
The two leaders reviewed various ongoing bilateral cooperation initiatives, including those under the Task Force on Blue Economy. They also expressed satisfaction at the increasing India-Norway collaboration in areas like green hydrogen and shipping etc.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 boys drown in Haryana during Ganesh idols' immersion ceremony
Four died in Mahendragarh, three in Sonipat; CM Khattar expr...
India, China troops to disengage at Hot Springs in eastern Ladakh by September 12: MEA
To dismantle infra, restore landform at PP-15 to pre-standof...
'Get out', you could have slapped him': Watch Haryana women's panel chief shout at woman cop over girl's 'physically fit' check-up done thrice
The chairperson shouted at the cop in Kaithal while discussi...