PM Modi, Macron discuss defence, security

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 16

In meetings on the margins of the G20 summit in Bali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday discussed stepped up defence and security cooperation with leaders of France, Germany, Australia and the UK.

With French President Emmanuel Macron, PM Modi reviewed ongoing collaboration in defence, civil nuclear, trade and investment over a working lunch. They also welcomed the deepening of cooperation in new areas of economic engagement, said the MEA.

These subjects were not on the agenda in his meetings with leaders of Singapore and Italy where the accent was more on trade and investment. Recent global and regional developments were on the table in all the six bilaterals. The PM also touched on migration, people to people ties in many of his meetings.

On Tuesday, the PM Narendra Modi had met Presidents of the US and Indonesia, while a meeting with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau could not be scheduled.

In his meeting with Australian PM Anthony Albanese, discussions touched on trade, the Indo-Pacific and clean energy in addition to defence and security. Besides, institutional partnership in education, especially in higher education, vocational education, training and capacity building was discussed in detail, said the MEA. With the newly elected PM of Italy Giorgia Meloni, PM Modi discussed trade and investment, counter-terrorism, and people to people ties.

The PM met his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong and talked of further expanding trade and investment linkages particularly in Fintech, renewable energy, skill development, health and pharmaceutical sectors. Singapore is the country coordinator for India in ASEAN.

Meeting for the third time this year, PM Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed to deepen trade and investment ties and further increase cooperation in defence and security, migration and mobility and infrastructure. Germany is the country coordinator for India in the G7.