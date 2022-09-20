 PM Shehbaz Sharif to highlight Pakistan’s flood havoc during UNGA summit, bilateral meets : The Tribune India

PM Shehbaz Sharif to highlight Pakistan’s flood havoc during UNGA summit, bilateral meets

Sharif took to social media after reaching New York to participate in the high-level 77th session of the UN General Assembly and address it on September 23 as the leader of Pakistan

PM Shehbaz Sharif to highlight Pakistan’s flood havoc during UNGA summit, bilateral meets

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif- File photo

PTI

Islamabad, September 20

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that he would apprise the world about his country’s “massive human tragedy” in the wake of the devastating floods, as he arrived in New York for the high-level UN General Assembly session.

Since the start of the unprecedented monsoon rains and flooding in Pakistan, 1,545 people have died and thousands more have been injured. The floods have affected 33 million people, leaving hundreds of thousands homeless. Swelling waters have swept away villages, roads and bridges, and at one point inundated a third of Pakistan’s territory.

Sharif took to social media after reaching New York to participate in the high-level 77th session of the UN General Assembly and address it on September 23 as the leader of Pakistan.

He is set to meet several world leaders on the sidelines of the UNGA session.

“Reached NY a few hours ago to tell Pakistan’s story to the world, a story of deep anguish & pain arising out of a massive human tragedy caused by floods. In my address at UNGA & bilateral meetings, I will present Pakistan’s case on issues that call for the world’s immediate attention,” he tweeted.

On the sidelines of the summit, Sharif would hold bilateral talks with several world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Iran’s President Seyed Ibrahim Raisi and attend the reception of the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Though he will not have any bilateral meeting with US President Biden, Prime Minister Sharif will interact with him informally during a reception, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Sharif is among the world leaders attending the UNGA session who has been invited by President Biden to a reception, a Foreign Office official told the daily.

This will be the first interaction between the US President and the Pakistani Prime Minister. Since being elected as the US president, Biden has not spoken to either former Prime Minister Imran Khan or his successor Sharif.

The meeting, despite being informal will be significant given the fact that the Biden administration during Imran Khan’s government largely ignored Pakistan, the daily said.

Since the change of the government, there has been a flurry of engagements between the two countries.

A senior adviser of the US Secretary of State recently visited Pakistan while the Biden Administration also approved the USD 450 million sale of F-16 equipment to Pakistan.

After the UNGA session, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit Washington on an official visit and meet Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

This will be his second meeting with the Secretary of State in a few months as he earlier met him in New York at the sidelines of the Food Security Summit.

Prime Minister Sharif’s meeting with the French President would be significant given the fact that ties between Islamabad and Paris had remained strained over the past few years.

After the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, the French president wanted to speak to then Prime Minister Khan to thank Pakistan for its help in evacuation efforts but he refused to give time for the call. Macron never approached Khan again.

France is an important country in the European Union and has close ties with India. One Pakistani diplomat who served in Paris told The Express Tribune that because of the country’s flawed approach, Pakistan had little or no penetration in the key western country.

The likely meeting between the prime minister and the French president may break the ice in the relationship.

France is not only an important member of the EU but also is a key player in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which is set to decide Pakistan’s fate in October in Paris.

The FATF onsite team visited Pakistan earlier this month to verify the steps taken by the country to implement the financial watchdog’s plan of action.

The successful outcome of the visit would pave the way for Pakistan to exit the grey list.

Other engagements of the Prime Minister include meetings with Malaysian Prime Minister Imail Sabri Yaaqob, UNGA president, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, the UN secretary-general and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai. He will also hold meetings with the prime ministers of China, Japan and Luxembourg.

He will also participate in the Global Food Security Summit and also meet IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank President David Mills.

#shehbaz sharif

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27

2
Jalandhar

Ugly spat between AAP MLA, senior police officer over 'property dispute' in Jalandhar

3
Punjab

India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action

4
Punjab

In Patiala, norms batted out during T20I

5
Nation

After Leicester, tension in UK's Birmingham

6
Nation

Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges

7
Nation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raises Cyprus after Recep Tayyip Erdogan rakes up Kashmir

8
Patiala

Punjabi University employee dies by 'suicide'

9
Punjab

Chandigarh Police use water cannon against BJP leaders holding counter-protest against Punjab govt

10
Haryana

Heavy rain forecast: Ask staff to work from home on Friday, Gurugram admn advises private offices

Don't Miss

View All
Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Bring millet back to kitchen for healthy life, says scientist
Himachal

Bring millet back to kitchen for healthy life, says scientist

Ragpicker’s daughter wins gold in tehsil games
Jalandhar

Ragpicker’s daughter wins gold in tehsil games in Jalandhar

Engineer turns farmer, earns good returns from dragon fruit farming
Haryana

Karnal: Engineer turns farmer, earns good returns from dragon fruit farming

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dogs attack in Kerala
Trending

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dog attack in Kerala

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation
World

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation

Video of students cleaning toilets goes viral, kin miffed
Jalandhar

Video of students cleaning toilets in Garhshankar village school goes viral, kin miffed

Top News

India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action

India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action

Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...

Will prefer to die in free democracy of India, rather than among ‘artificial’ Chinese officials: Dalai Lama

Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...

Punjab govt calls Cabinet meeting after Governor withdraws order summoning special Assembly session

Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27

MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...

In major crackdown, anti-terror agency raids Popular Front of India leaders

Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges

PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...

MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand

MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand

As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...


Cities

View All

Mini-bus operators protest in Amritsar, commuters suffer

Mini-bus operators protest in Amritsar, commuters suffer

1965 Amritsar Partap Bazar bombing anniversary today: Old-timers recall loss of innocent lives in strike by Pakistan Air Force planes

Tarn Taran: Cop, 5 others thrash PRTC bus conductor

Centre's effigy burnt in Amritsar

Retired IAF officer held hostage in Amritsar, robbed of Rs 12L, Rs 22L jewellery

895 CHB small flats in illegal possession

895 Chandigarh Housing Board small flats in illegal possession

ED attaches assets worth Rs 147 crore of Chandigarh-based realty group GBPPL in cheating case

Chandigarh University video 'leak': CBI probe sought

Chandigarh University video 'leak': SIT members again visit crime scene at university

Electric Vehicle policy: Soon, real-time charging station info on app

Truck runs over 6 in Delhi, four dead

Truck runs over 6 in Delhi, four dead

Tussle between Centre and AAP reaches flash-point; Kejriwal says democracy is over

4 killed in Delhi as truck runs over people sleeping on road divider

Major drug haul: 350kg heroin worth Rs 1,725 crore seized by Delhi Police in Mumbai

Traffic snarl on Delhi-Jaipur Highway, commuters stranded for hours

Ugly spat between AAP MLA, senior police officer over ‘property dispute’ in Jalandhar

Ugly spat between AAP MLA, senior police officer over 'property dispute' in Jalandhar

LPU student's death: Kerala friends, neighbours in disbelief

Protest in Lovely Professional University over student's death

Lovely Professional University student ends life by suicide, protest breaks out on campus in Phagwara

Father of Kerala student shocked, says was normal on call

Three of gang making fake RCs, DLs arrested

Three of gang making fake RCs, DLs arrested in Ludhiana

100 Ludhiana villages drug hotspots, plan in place

Ludhiana village resident held with heroin

10 days on, road caves in again near Ludhiana's Ishmeet Chowk, close shave for commuters

Con man posing as Ludhiana MP’s PA dupes resident of Rs 2.5L on pretext of providing govt job

2 chargesheets filed against former Punjab minister Vijay Inder Singla

2 chargesheets filed against former Punjab minister Vijay Inder Singla

Punjabi University employee dies by 'suicide'

In Patiala, norms batted out during T20I

Patiala MC looks for another site to shift out dairy farmers

Swine flu turns fatal for 3rd time in Patiala district this season