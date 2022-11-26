 PM Sher Bahadur Deuba and Prachanda agree to form new govt in Nepal : The Tribune India

PM Sher Bahadur Deuba and Prachanda agree to form new govt in Nepal

The five-party ruling alliance has secured 82 seats so far while the CPN-UML alliance led by former prime minister K P Oli has bagged 52 seats under the direct election

PM Sher Bahadur Deuba and Prachanda agree to form new govt in Nepal

Sher Bahadur Deuba. PTI file



PTI

Kathmandu, November 26

Nepal’s Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN-Maoist Centre chairman Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda held a meeting here on Saturday and they agreed to continue their ruling five-party alliance as part of a new majority government in the country.

As the results of Nepal’s parliamentary elections under direct voting come closer to an end, top political parties have intensified efforts for the formation of the new government to end the political instability that has plagued the Himalayan nation for more than a decade.

Elections to the House of Representatives (HoR) and seven provincial assemblies were held on Sunday. The counting of votes started on Monday.

Prime Minister Deuba and CPN-Maoist Centre chairman Prachanda met at the Prime Minister’s residence in Baluwatar, Kathmandu, according to party sources.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the current political developments and explored possibilities for the formation of the new government, said Ganesh Shah, Standing Committee member of the CPN-Maoist Centre.

“The two leaders have reached an understanding to continue the present ruling alliance,” he said, exuding confidence that the five-party alliance will have enough strength in parliament to form a majority government.

“Janata Samajwadi Party led by Upendra Yadav will also join the ruling alliance led by the Nepali Congress and, with the support from both the Madhesi parties, we will have a comfortable majority to form the government,” Shah told PTI.

The alliance includes the Nepali Congress led by Prime Minister Deuba, CPN-Maoist led by Prachanda, CPN-Unified Socialist headed by Madhav Nepal, Mahantha Thakur’s Lokatantrik Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Janamorcha led by Chitra Bahadur.

The five-party ruling alliance has secured 82 seats so far while the CPN-UML alliance led by former prime minister K P Oli has bagged 52 seats under the direct election.

After the results of the HoR seats, under both direct and proportional voting systems, the Nepali Congress-led alliance is likely to have enough seats to form the majority government.

Meanwhile, Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava is meeting Nepal’s top political leaders as the counting of votes for the Federal parliament and provincial assemblies continues.

Ambassador Srivastava held meetings with Prime Minister Deuba and Prachanda on Friday and Saturday, according to sources close to the Nepali Congress and the Maoist Centre.

In the 275-member House of Representatives, 165 will be elected through direct voting, while the remaining 110 will be elected through a proportional electoral system. A party or a coalition needs 138 seats for a clear majority.

Political instability has been a recurrent feature of Nepal’s Parliament since the end of the decade-long Maoist insurgency, and no prime minister has served a full term after the civil war ended in 2006.

The frequent changes and fighting among parties have been blamed for the country’s slow economic growth.

There are two major political alliances contesting the polls - the ruling Nepali Congress-led democratic and leftist alliance and the CPN-UML-led leftist and pro-Hindu, pro-monarchy alliance.

The next government will face challenges of keeping a stable political administration, reviving the tourism industry and balancing ties with neighbours - China and India.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

How former Pakistan army chief Bajwa's daughter-in-law became billionaire in just a week of her marriage

2
Diaspora

Punjab's Rajwinder Singh killed Australian woman because her dog barked at him

3
Punjab

NRI wanted for killing Australian woman arrested in Delhi

4
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh road closed for public; traffic police issue advisory about alternative routes

6
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh University forms committee as student agitation spreads

7
Nation

'Women look good even if they don't wear anything', says Ramdev at yoga training programme in Thane

8
Nation

India abstains from anti-Iran UN vote

9
Punjab

2 suspected Pakistani birdwatchers spotted near international border in Pathankot; return after BSF opens fire

10
Comment

India’s forgotten land at Mt Kailash

Don't Miss

View All
After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

10-year-old booked for ‘glorifying’ gun culture
Punjab

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; Watch video
Punjab

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

School student stabbed my teenage son in the heart, says Punjabi-origin man who regrets moving to Canada
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart

Village with Adifference!
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's Rurka Kalan: Village with a difference!

Chandigarh’s Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India

Top News

China holds its first meeting with 19 countries in Indian Ocean region without India

China holds its first meeting with 19 countries in Indian Ocean region without India

Last year, China held a meeting with some South Asian countr...

15 women members in Constituent Assembly, their contribution rarely discussed: PM Modi

Fulfilling fundamental duties should be first priority of citizens: PM Modi

'15 women members in Constituent Assembly, their contributio...

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

FIR was filed against four for 'glorifying' gun culture in A...

Shraddha Walkar murder: Accused Aaftab Poonawala sent to 13-day judicial custody, says Delhi Police

Shraddha Walkar murder: Accused Aaftab Poonawala sent to 13-day judicial custody, says Delhi Police

Polygraph test on Poonawala went on for nearly three hours o...

Satyendar Jain was given preferential treatment inside Tihar jail by providing fruits and vegetables, rightly stopped: Court

Satyendar Jain was given preferential treatment inside Tihar jail by providing fruits and vegetables, rightly stopped: Court

Delhi court dismisses AAP minister’s plea seeking direction ...


Cities

View All

MC cracks whip on illegal buildings

Amritsar MC cracks whip on illegal buildings

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

PSPCL officials not depositing replaced goods in stores: RTI

India needs incorruptible young men, women dedicated to serve society: Punjab Governor

Ban 'Dastan-e-Sirhind' film: Dal Khalsa

332 dengue cases reported in Bathinda

332 dengue cases reported in Bathinda

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

Chandigarh road closed for public; traffic police issue advisory about alternative routes

Chandigarh road closed for public; traffic police issue advisory about alternative routes

Rival councillors join hands against Chandigarh MC drive to remove hanging cables

Parliament may take up Chandigarh Tenancy Act in December

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

33 farm unions to protest in Chandigarh today

Satyendar Jain was given preferential treatment inside Tihar jail by providing fruits and vegetables, rightly stopped: Court

Satyendar Jain was given preferential treatment inside Tihar jail by providing fruits and vegetables, rightly stopped: Court

Shraddha Walkar case: Police quiz woman who visited Aaftab Poonawala’s house after murder

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee extends support to BJP in MCD polls

Shraddha Walkar murder: Accused Aaftab Poonawala sent to 13-day judicial custody, says Delhi Police

AIIMS ransomware attack: Key patient data at risk of leak, sale on Dark Web, says experts

Rs 32-crore dues not cleared, Jalandhar Development Authority bans property registration in 28 colonies

Rs 32-crore dues not cleared, Jalandhar Development Authority bans property registration in 28 colonies

13 test positive for dengue in Jalandhar district, tally rises to 388

Kapurthala sees 1,275 farm fires, 20% fewer than last year’s figure, claims Deputy Commissioner

FIR against three for flaunting weapons in Nawanshahr

Jalandhar: Contraband seized in NDPS cases destroyed

737 farmers fined ~16 lakh, 571 blacklisted for stubble burning

737 farmers fined Rs 16 lakh, 571 blacklisted for stubble burning in Ludhiana district

Income Tax raids on jewellers, stores continue on Day 2 in Ludhiana

Ludhiana police hold surprise check at Ghumar Mandi gun house

Rashly driven bus rams into cyclist in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Crackdown on illegal hoardings in Ward 68

Relief after two protests hold city traffic to ransom

Relief after two protests hold Patiala city traffic to ransom

Punjabi University's 5-day book fair a big draw

594 dengue cases reported in Patiala this month: Health Dept

141 units of blood collected at camp in Government Mohindra College, Patiala