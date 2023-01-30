PM Sunak sacks minister over tax penalty row, orders probe

London, January 29
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday sacked one of his Cabinet ministers and Conservative Party chairman, Nadhim Zahawi, after he was found to have been in serious breach of the Ministerial Code.
Zahawi, who was a minister without portfolio as the chief of the governing Tory party, had faced fierce pressure in recent days to quit over questions about his finances after it emerged that he had agreed a penalty settlement with His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) department.
Sunak had ordered an independent investigation into the Iraqi-born former Chancellor’s tax affairs amid growing Opposition demands for him to sack Zahawi.
His independent ethics adviser, Sir Laurie Magnus, submitted his assessment on whether the HMRC settlement amounted to a breach of the ministerial code.
“When I became Prime Minister, I pledged that the government I lead would have integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level,” wrote Sunak in his letter to Zahawi, released by Downing Street.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget today; all eyes on tax slabs?
Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tight rope walk for Finance M...
Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi assassinations not martyrdom but 'accidents': Uttarakhand minister
The minister also credited PM Modi for the smooth conclusion...