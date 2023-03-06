 PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz mocks former Pakistan PM Imran Khan for avoiding arrest : The Tribune India

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz mocks former Pakistan PM Imran Khan for avoiding arrest

High drama continued at PTI Chairman Imran Khan's residence for hours on Sunday

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML) leader Maryam Nawaz. ANI



ANI

Islamabad (Pakistan), March 6

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML) leader Maryam Nawaz has said that there is no comparison between Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif as the PML-N supremo was a brave person, The News International reported. She even mocked Imran Khan on social media for avoiding arrest by the Islamabad Police on Sunday.

Maryan Nawaz said Imran Khan's "Jail Bharo Tehreek" was the most unsuccessful movement in history. She said that Nawaz Sharif was a brave person as he faced jail in a bad condition, while Imran Khan had never been to jail, as per the news report.

She even mocked Imran Khan on social media for avoiding arrest by the police on Sunday. Taking to her official Twitter handle, she asked her father and party supremo Nawaz Sharif to lend some courage to Imran Khan.

Tagging Nawaz Sharif in a tweet, Maryam Nawaz stated, "Listen @NawazSharifMNS, please lend a little courage to Imran Khan." She said that even if the lion is innocent, he holds his daughter's hand and comes to Pakistan from London to get himself arrested.

In another tweet, Maryam Nawaz said, "Even if the lion is innocent, he holds his daughter's hand and comes to Pakistan from London and arrests him. Get out you coward! The nation knows the difference between a leader and a gatherer." In a another tweet, Maryam Nawaz said, "If a jackal is a thief, he hides behind other's daughters and uses them as a shield for fear of his arrest," according to The News International report. She added that the nation had now come to know the difference between a lion and a jackal.

A high drama continued at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's residence for hours on Sunday after the Islamabad Police arrived there for his arrest in the Toshakhana case. However, Imran Khan avoided the arrest, as per the news report.

Later, Imran criticised state institutions while addressing the party workers and supporters. Addressing PTI loyalists, Khan said he had never "bowed before any man or institution, and will never let you do so as well", Pakistan-based Dawn newspaper reported.

The PTI chief was addressing his party workers and supporters at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore despite being "unavailable" to the police present outside to arrest him.

Khan said he had called the public to Zaman Park to pay tribute to them for the way they participated in the 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' (court arrest movement). "I did not call you for my support but to thank you," he added. He said "only a nation, and not a group" could confront the challenges being faced by the country.

