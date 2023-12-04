 PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif meets JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman; discuss seat adjustment formula for polls : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif meets JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman; discuss seat adjustment formula for polls

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif meets JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman; discuss seat adjustment formula for polls

Sharif is expanding his party's alliances with regional players, as political activities gained momentum ahead of the elections

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif meets JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman; discuss seat adjustment formula for polls

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif during a meeting with the chief of JUI-F Fazlur Rehman on Monday, December 4, 2023. Photo: Video grab via X/@pmln_org



PTI

Lahore, December 4

In a significant political development, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Monday met with the chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman here and discussed strategising a seat adjustment formula for the upcoming general elections.

During the meeting at the PML-N Secretariat in Lahore's Model Town, Sharif and Rehman discussed the overall situation in the country and also exchanged views on preparations for the general elections, the PML-N said in a post on X.

The two leaders also discussed political cooperation, it added.

“The meeting focused on strategising a seat adjustment formula for the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 8, 2024,” the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Pakistan, which is facing both political and economic instability, is going to the polls on February 8.

Express News reported that the leaders engaged in extensive discussions regarding the political landscape of the country, analysing the current political scenario and formulating strategies for the crucial elections.

The meeting assumes significance as Rehman is also the head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance, which assumed a pivotal role following the ouster of prime minister Imran Khan in 2022.

Top leaders of both sides attended the meeting. The two sides discussed their political strategies leading up to the elections, highlighting the importance of unity and collaboration to navigate the complex political terrain.

PML-N and JUI-F leaders engaged in negotiations to reach an agreement on how to effectively distribute constituencies, a crucial aspect of electoral collaboration. The outcome of this formula is expected to shape the alliances and power dynamics in the run-up to the elections.

Sharif is expanding his party's alliances with regional players, as political activities gained momentum ahead of the elections.

Last month, Sharif's PML-N forged an alliance with the Karachi-based Muttahida Qaumi Movement against the Pakistan Peoples Party led by Bilawal Bhutto and announced reaching out to other players in Sindh province. Now the party seems to have set its eyes on Balochistan.

The 73-year-old three-time prime minister returned to Pakistan from London on October 21 after four years of self-imposed exile.

His younger brother and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif said his party would return to power to accomplish the tasks left “unfinished” during the tumultuous 16-month tenure of the previous coalition government.

#Nawaz Sharif #Pakistan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

AAP's dream to make inroads into Hindi heartland dashed

2
Trending

'Animal': This is why actor Ranbir Kapoor cut his Rs 70 crore fee by 50 per cent

3
India

Mizoram Election Results: Zoram People's Movement gets majority, bags 26 of 40 seats; CM, Deputy CM among prominent losers

4
Himachal

Himachal: Now, pay Rs 200 for trek to Triund

5
India

With his game-changer 'Ladli Behna' scheme, 'Mama' emerges hero of BJP's victory in Madhya Pradesh polls

6
Punjab

AAP MP Raghav Chadha's suspension from Rajya Sabha revoked

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Golf Club gets city's first pvt all-weather pool

8
India

BJP 3-1 sweep in state polls, bags Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh; Congress gets Telangana

9
India

Election Results 2023: Suspense over who'll don CM's cap in 3 BJP states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

10
Diaspora

Four Indian-origin men wanted in Canada for aggravated assault

Don't Miss

View All
Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes
Trending

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal’s choices
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal's choices

On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Top News

Cyclone Michaung: Heavy rain pounds Chennai, nearby districts; hits rail and air services

Cyclone Michaung: Heavy rain pours misery in Chennai; leaves roads inundated, runway flooded

Chennai airport operations suspended from 9.40 am to 11 pm

13 killed in gunfight between two groups of militants in Manipur

Two militants groups clash in Manipur, 13 killed

Group of militants on their way to Myanmar ambushed by anoth...

Two pilots killed as trainer aircraft crashes in Hyderabad

Two pilots killed as trainer aircraft crashes near Hyderabad in Telangana

Court of Inquiry ordered to ascertain the cause of accident

Mizoram polls: Zoram People's Movement dethrones Mizo National Front, bags 27 of 40 seats

Mizoram polls: Zoram People's Movement dethrones Mizo National Front, bags 27 of 40 seats

This will be the first time in history of Mizoram that the s...

Raghav Chadha’s suspension from Rajya Sabha revoked

AAP MP Raghav Chadha's suspension from Rajya Sabha revoked

Punjab MP was suspended on August 11


Cities

View All

16 cars, 25 motorcycles, 261 cops added to PCR fleet

Amritsar: 16 cars, 25 motorcycles, 261 cops added to PCR fleet

Rs 1.25 lakh fine collected from ticketless train passengers

Amritsar: BJP workers celebrate party win in three states

8.62 lakh metric tonnes of paddy arrives at grain markets in Amritsar district

After Congress, BJP asks aspirants to apply for civic body election ticket

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

PGI ignored Fire Dept advice to shift batteries outside: Report

PGI ignored Fire Dept advice to shift batteries outside: Report

Chandigarh Mayoral poll: BJP to go with sole SC councillor Sonkar

Chandigarh Golf Club gets city's first pvt all-weather pool

Patiala: State BJP takes out celebration rally

3 held for theft at Sec 22 mobile store

SC extends interim bail granted to AAP leader Satyendar Jain till December 11

SC extends interim bail granted to AAP leader Satyendar Jain till December 11

4.45 lakh FIRs on 'crime against women' in 2022 in India, highest on average in Delhi: NCRB

Delhi continues to battle with ‘very poor’ air

Delhi High Court seeks Centre’s stand on PIL against use of public servants, Army for political propaganda

Pollution linked to surge in heart attacks: Expert

AAP leader found dead in car

AAP leader Sukhbir Singh found dead in car in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: Elderly man's murder case solved

Vehicle thief lands in police net

BJP workers celebrate win in MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan

Open house: What steps should the government take to resolve pending issues of farmers?

Railway underbridge remains in dark even during daytime

Railway underbridge remains in dark even during daytime

Assembly poll: BJP celebrates victory in 3 states

Ludhiana: Contraband being ‘delivered’ on doorstep via Facebook by Rajasthan-based supplier

Dog show-2023: Dogs remain man's best friend, says expert

Ticket checking drive yields Rs 1.25L

Marauding monkeys a threat to residents

Marauding monkeys a threat to residents

Youth dies in accident

Patiala: State BJP takes out celebration rally