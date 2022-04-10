Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif, PTI’s Qureshi submit nomination papers for PM’s post

Islamabad, April 10
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday nominated himself for the post of prime minister, while the former ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) named Shah Mehmood Qureshi as its candidate for the post.
The move came hours after Prime Minister Imran Khan was removed from office through a no-confidence vote held early Sunday morning, becoming the first premier in the country’s history to be sent home after losing the trust of the House.
In accordance with the deadline of the submission stipulated by the National Assembly, 70-year-old Shehbaz submitted nomination papers for the new leader of the house, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.
PML-N senior leaders Khawaja Asif and Rana Tanveer will act as endorsers for Shehbaz.
Khan’s party nominated 65-year-old former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi as its candidate for the premier’s post.
PTI leaders Aamir Dogar and Ali Muhammad Khan will serve as endorsers for the party’s vice-chairman.
The National Assembly Secretariat had earlier announced the time for the submission of nomination papers and scrutiny for the election of premier and leader of the house.
