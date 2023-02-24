Poland delivers 1st Leopard tank to Ukraine during PM’s visit to Kyiv

Kyiv, February 24

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawieck has delivered the first Leopard tanks to Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv on Friday, the anniversary of the Russian invasion, the president said.

Andrzej Duda told a meeting of the National Security Council he was happy that Poland was the first nation to offer the advanced tanks to Ukraine.

Poland has pledged 14 German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and called on other European nations to follow suit. It was unclear how many tanks arrived on Friday. AP

#Russia #Ukraine