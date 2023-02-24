Poland delivers 1st Leopard tank to Ukraine during PM’s visit to Kyiv

Kyiv, February 24
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawieck has delivered the first Leopard tanks to Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv on Friday, the anniversary of the Russian invasion, the president said.
Andrzej Duda told a meeting of the National Security Council he was happy that Poland was the first nation to offer the advanced tanks to Ukraine.
Poland has pledged 14 German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and called on other European nations to follow suit. It was unclear how many tanks arrived on Friday. AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM’s ‘kabr versus kamal’ offensive against Congress in poll-bound Meghalaya
‘They say ‘Modi teri kabr khudegi’; people say ‘Modi tera ka...
India abstains in UN General Assembly on Ukraine resolution
Resolution, given its inherent limitations, would not have h...
Hindenburg report on Adani: Supreme Court refuses to gag media
Not going to issue any injunction ever against media, says a...
Congress authorises party president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate CWC members
The decision to go in for the nomination mode instead of hol...
Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet released from Amritsar jail
The preacher's supporters, some of them brandishing swords a...