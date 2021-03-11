Poland wants European Union to unite over sanctions on Russian energy

Brussels, May 2

Poland urged its European Union partners on Monday to unite and impose sweeping sanctions on Russia's oil and natural gas sectors over the war in Ukraine, and not to cave in to pressure to pay for their gas in Russian rubles.

EU ministers are meeting in Brussels to discuss their response to Russia's decision last week to cut gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland. Energy giant Gazprom says the two countries failed to pay their bills in April. “We will call for sanctions on Russian oil and gas," Polish Climate and Environment Minister Anna Moskwa said. “We already have coal. Now it's time for oil, and second step is for gas. The best option is take them all together.” — AP

Jill Biden to meet refugees in Romania, Slovakia

Washington: US FIrst Lady Jill Biden will spend Mother's Day meeting Ukrainian mothers and children in Slovakia and Romania during a five-day trip that starts on Thursday. AP