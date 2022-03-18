Poland's Karolina crowned Miss World 2021

PTI

Los Angeles: Karolina Bielawska from Poland has been crowned Miss Universe 2021, besting contestants from 96 other countries, including Miss India Manasa Varanasi, who stood 11th at the international beauty pageant. The 70th edition of the event was held on Wednesday night at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in San Juan, Puerto Rico. According to the official Miss World website, Bielawska was crowned by her predecessor Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica, who won the pageant in 2020. The show was broadcast globally to over 100 countries. PTI

Chief Justice Ramana on first visit to UAE

Dubai: India and the UAE on Thursday discussed prospects of closer judicial cooperation during the first visit of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana to the Gulf nation. India’s Embassy in Abu Dhabi tweeted that Justice Ramana held a meeting with Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, the UAE’s Minister of Justice, and Mohammad Hamad Al Badi, President of the UAE’s Federal Supreme Court. Justice Ramanna would address the fourth edition of an international conference —Arbitration in the Era of Globalization in Dubai on Saturday.