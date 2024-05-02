 Police killed student outside Wisconsin school after reports of someone with a weapon, official says : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Police killed student outside Wisconsin school after reports of someone with a weapon, official says

Authorities had previously said an active shooter who never got inside the building was ‘neutralised’ outside Mount Horeb Middle School

Authorities describe the student as a juvenile male but don't provide an age. Thinkstock



AP

Mount Horeb (US), May 2

Police shot and killed a student outside a Wisconsin middle school on Wednesday after receiving a report of someone with a weapon, the state's attorney general said in the first law enforcement briefing on gunshots that sent children fleeing and prompted an hours-long lockdown of local schools.

Authorities had previously said an active shooter who never got inside the building was “neutralised” outside Mount Horeb Middle School. State Attorney General Josh Kaul told reporters on Wednesday evening no one else was harmed and that an investigation is ongoing.

“This incident took place outdoors. The subject in this case never gained entry,” he said.

Authorities described the student as a juvenile male but didn't provide an age or indicate which of the Mount Horeb district's schools he attended.

Kaul declined to answer several questions about what happened once police responded, including whether the student had fired a weapon, what type of weapon he had, and whether he tried to get inside the school. Authorities said multiple Mount Horeb officers, wearing body cameras, had fired weapons but they did not say how many.

Police remained on the scene hours afterwards while students were kept locked down in buildings late into the afternoon before slowly being released to relatives.

For panicked kids and their terrified parents, it was an anxious, unsettling wait. Parents described children hiding in closets, afraid to communicate on cell phones, and one middle schooler said his class initially fled the school gym on in-line skates.

The district used Facebook posts throughout the day to give updates, with the earliest around 11.30 am reporting all district schools were on lockdown. Authorities in Mount Horeb said the “alleged assailant” was the only person harmed, and witnesses described hearing gunshots and seeing dozens of children running.

Several hours later, school buses remained lined up for blocks outside the middle school and police tape surrounded the middle school, the nearby high school and playing fields between both buildings.

“An initial search of the middle school has not yielded additional suspects,” a post around noon said. “As importantly, we have no reports of individuals being harmed, with the exception of the alleged assailant.”

Earlier, the district posted without elaborating that “the threat has been neutralised outside of the building” in Mount Horeb, a small village about 25 miles west of the state capital of Madison.

Jeanne Keller said she heard about five gunshots while in her shop The Quilting Jeanne, just down the block from the middle school. 

