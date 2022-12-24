Police officer dies in Islamabad suicide bombing; TTP claims responsibility

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 23

A police officer and two suspected militants, including a woman, were killed in a suicide attack today in Islamabad’s upscale residential area, just 15 km away from the army headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Though a low-grade attack as compared to previous terrorist attacks in Islamabad, the plan was to attack a “high-value target,” said Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) which claimed responsibility for the attack.

About 18 kg of explosives were used in the blast.