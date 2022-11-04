Police officers in Pakistan’s Punjab province suspended for leaking confession of Imran Khan's attacker

PTI

Lahore, November 4

Police officers and other officials in Pakistan's Punjab province have been suspended by Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for leaking the suspected attacker's confessional statement after the gun attack on former prime minister Imran Khan.

Khan, 70, sustained a bullet injury on his leg when a gunman opened fire on Thursday on the container-mounted truck carrying him during his protest march, killing one person, but the former Pakistan prime minister was out of danger in what his party claimed was an "assassination attempt."

Elahi has taken notice of leaking the suspected attacker's confessional statement after the gun attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan during the long march, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Elahi ordered Inspector General (IG), Punjab police, to take disciplinary action against the irresponsible officials. After the leaking of the suspect's confessional statement, the Station House Officer (SHO) and other officials of the police station concerned were suspended, the report added.

The chief minister said in a statement that all mobile phones of the police station's staffers were confiscated and they would be sent for a forensic audit.

Elahi issued directives to hold an inquiry into the incident of the video leak of the suspected attacker. He directed the Punjab IG to begin a probe to ascertain the motives of the gun attack.