Police raid residence of Pak Punjab province ex-CM, slap terror charge

PTI

Lahore, April 29

Pakistan police on Saturday booked former Chief Minister of Punjab province and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on terrorism charges and arrested 25 others for resisting his arrest.

An operation was launched by the Lahore police at Friday midnight, in which around 500 policemen and anti-corruption personnel raided Elahi's Lahore residence to arrest him in a corruption case.

The operation ended early on Saturday after continuing for over five hours as police failed to arrest Elahi, who fled the house before the force's arrival.

“The police registered a case against Elahi and 50 others under terrorism charges for allegedly attacking them with stones and petrol,” Anti-Corruption Establishment spokesperson, Shahida Kamal, told PTI.

“Of them, 25 have been arrested and presented before a court which sent them on physical remand.”

The raiding team used an armoured vehicle to break open the main gate of the PTI Punjab provincial president's Gulberg area residence and arrested 25 people, mostly his employees, from the house.

According to Kamal, raids are underway to arrest Elahi in a corruption case.

Elahi's legal team said police raided his house despite them showing his protective bail till May 6 in the case.

Ousted PM Imran Khan strongly condemned the attack on his party's president's house.