Police say man shoots 2 women, self outside Iowa church in US

Ames, June 3
A man shot two women to death and then apparently killed himself on Thursday night outside a church in Ames, authorities said.
The man killed the two women outside the Cornerstone Church, a mega church on the outskirts of Ames, Story County Sheriff's Office Capt Nicholas Lennie told the Des Moines Register. Investigators didn’t know the ages of those killed, Lennie said.
The shooter appeared to have then shot himself but his death is still being investigated, Lennie said.
The church is near Interstate 35, about 30 miles (48.28 km) north of Des Moines.
The sheriff's office didn't identify those killed or give details about what led to the shooting. A news conference is planned for Friday morning.
The sheriff's office told KCCI-TV that they received multiple calls at 6.51pm.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police
Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped ...
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR
Further investigation is underway, say police