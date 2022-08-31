Police shooting leaves 19 dead in Madagascar

ANTANANARIVO, August 30
Madagascar police killed 19 persons and injured 21 others when they opened fire on a crowd trying to storm a police station to seek revenge against suspected criminals.
The shooting took place in Ikongo, 330 km southeast of the capital Antananarivo. Security forces have sent reinforcements to restore order in the area, a police statement said.
The trouble started when a crowd attempted to break into the police station to get hold of four persons who were being detained on suspicion of kidnapping an albino child and murdering his mother, according to the police. The child has not been found. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s GDP grows at 13.5 per cent in April-June quarter
Gross domestic product had expanded by 20.1 per cent in corr...
Delhi L-G to take legal action against AAP leaders for ‘false’ graft charges against him: Officials
Legal action will also be taken against Jasmine Shah who is ...
AAP MLAs hold dharna outside CBI office, demand probe into BJP's alleged ‘Operation Lotus’
Went to meet agency director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal but not al...
Investigating officer in Sidhu Moosewala murder case changed
Gurlal Singh has now been posted as an investigating officer...