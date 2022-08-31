Police shooting leaves 19 dead in Madagascar

ANTANANARIVO, August 30

Madagascar police killed 19 persons and injured 21 others when they opened fire on a crowd trying to storm a police station to seek revenge against suspected criminals.

The shooting took place in Ikongo, 330 km southeast of the capital Antananarivo. Security forces have sent reinforcements to restore order in the area, a police statement said.

The trouble started when a crowd attempted to break into the police station to get hold of four persons who were being detained on suspicion of kidnapping an albino child and murdering his mother, according to the police. The child has not been found. — Reuters