Polish President Andrzej Duda announces elections on October 15

Warsaw: Poland’s President Andrzej Duda said the country would hold its parliamentary poll on October 15, marking the official start of an electoral campaign that has informally been underway for months and is being shaped by Russia's war against Ukraine. PTI
Colombian drug kingpin gets 45-yr jail term in US
New york: Colombian drug lord Dairo Antonio Úsuga was sentenced to 45 years in prison by a judge in Brooklyn who called him ‘more prolific’ than the late kingpin Pablo Escobar. Reuters
No-confidence motion debate: Amit Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, says attempts to politicise issue shameful
Home Minister rules out change of guard in Manipur, question...
Harmanpreet’s double knocks Pakistan out of Asian Champions Trophy hockey, India emerge 4-0 winners
India will play Japan in semifinal on Friday, while Malaysia...
Haryana violence: BJP delegation visits Nuh to meet admin officials, AAP’s stopped
Police said AAP delegation was stopped and sent back in view...
You killed 'Bharat Mata' in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi targets Centre
The debate had been initiated by Congress leader Gaurav Gogo...
A hug, a wink, and now a kiss: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha gestures under lens
The action brings misogyny in politics back to focus