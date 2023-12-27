Poll body accepts nomination papers of Nawaz Sharif

Lahore, December 26
Pakistan's ex-PM Nawaz Sharif's nomination papers have been accepted by the election commission despite questions on his eligibility to contest the February 8 general elections in the wake of “life-long disqualification” by the apex court.
Sharif's lawyer Amjad Pervez said no objections to 73-year-old Sharif's candidature had been raised. “Nawaz Sharif will now contest both from Lahore and Mansahra city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said, adding that Sharif's disqualification had ended after his acquittal in a corruption case.
