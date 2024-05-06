Poll rout: Sunak vows to work ‘as hard as ever’

PTI

London, May 5

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday promised to work “as hard as ever” after a disastrous set of election results saw his Conservative Party being unseated across several local authorities and even losing a mayoralty stronghold in the West Midlands region of England.

Sunak admitted his disappointment after Andy Street, the party's popular Mayor of West Midlands, narrowly lost to Labour rival Richard Parker by 1,508 votes after a recount had to be ordered for the knife-edge result. This leaves Sunak with a solo sliver of hope in Ben Houchen, who had held on to the party's mayoralty in Tees Valley on Friday amid a virtual sweep for the Opposition parties, with Labour in the lead.

“It’s been disappointing of course...but that has redoubled my resolve to continue to make progress on our plan. So we will continue working as hard as ever to take the fight to Labour and deliver a brighter future,” he said.

