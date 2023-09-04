Pope cites Buddha on fighting fundamentalism

PTI

Ulaanbaatar: Calling himself one of the “humble heirs” of ancient schools of wisdom and quoting the Buddha, Pope Francis on Sunday urged all religions to live in harmony and shun ideological fundamentalism that foments violence. Francis was speaking at an inter-religious meeting in the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar, sharing a stage with other religious representatives — the type of gathering that his critics have assailed in the past. Reuters

Plans for Queen’s memorial to be unveiled in 2026

London: The plans for a permanent memorial to the late Queen Elizabeth II will be unveiled by an independent body, chaired by her former private secretary, in 2026, the year that would have marked the monarch’s 100th birthday, the UK government announced in London on Sunday. Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8 last year.