Pope cites Buddha on fighting fundamentalism

Ulaanbaatar: Calling himself one of the “humble heirs” of ancient schools of wisdom and quoting the Buddha, Pope Francis on Sunday urged all religions to live in harmony and shun ideological fundamentalism that foments violence. Francis was speaking at an inter-religious meeting in the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar, sharing a stage with other religious representatives — the type of gathering that his critics have assailed in the past. Reuters
Plans for Queen’s memorial to be unveiled in 2026
London: The plans for a permanent memorial to the late Queen Elizabeth II will be unveiled by an independent body, chaired by her former private secretary, in 2026, the year that would have marked the monarch’s 100th birthday, the UK government announced in London on Sunday. Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8 last year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Biden 'disappointed' Xi won't attend G20 Summit in New Delhi, says 'but I am going to get to see him'
The last time the two Presidents met was at the G20 Summit i...
'I don't think Trump is going to be the nominee, it's going to be me': Nikki Haley
Indian-American presidential candidate Nikki Haley has said ...
Vivek Ramaswamy will ‘pardon Trump’ if elected to power in 2024
Says charges on Trump related to Espionage Act 'un-American'
UP youth steals Shivling from temple after his wish for marriage not fulfilled
The stolen Shivling is found 'hidden under a pile of leaves ...