Pope Francis planning trip to India, Mongolia

Aboard The Papal Plane: Pope Francis has said he is planning to visit India next year and is studying a possible trip to Mongolia later in 2023 in what would be a first for a Pope. He outlined his upcoming travel schedule during his flight back to Rome from South Sudan. He confirmed that he would be in Portugal, for World Youth Day the first week of August and would participate in a September 23 meeting of Mediterranean bishops in Marseille, France. AP

Iranian singer facing prison time wins Grammy

Dubai: An Iranian singer who faces possible prison time for his song that’s become an anthem to the ongoing protests shaking the Islamic Republic wept early Monday after seeing he’d won a Grammy. Shervin Hajipour appeared stunned after hearing Jill Biden, the wife of President Joe Biden, announce he’d won the Grammy's new song for social change special merit award for “Baraye”. AP

US-Indian named Harvard Law Review president

New York: Apsara Iyer, a second year Indian-American student at Harvard Law School, has been elected president of the prestigious Harvard Law Review, becoming the first woman from the community to be named to the position in the prestigious publication's 136-year history. A report in The Harvard Crimson said on Monday Iyer was elected the 137th president of the Harvard Law Review, which was founded in 1887 and is among the oldest student-run legal scholarship publications. PTI

Utah passes resolution honouring Sikhs

Houston: The Legislature in the US state of Utah has unanimously passed a resolution honouring the Sikh community for its contribution and service to humanity despite facing “oppression and discrimination throughout the world”. The resolution was introduced by Representative Angela Romero and Senator Luz Escamilla and passed last week.