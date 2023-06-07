 Pope Francis to undergo have intestinal surgery and stay in the hospital for several days : The Tribune India

Pope Francis to undergo have intestinal surgery and stay in the hospital for several days

He is suffering from a ‘painful and worsening’ hernia that formed over a previous scar, presumably from his 2021 colon surgery

Pope Francis to undergo have intestinal surgery and stay in the hospital for several days

A nun kisses the hand of Pope Francis during the weekly general audience on the day he is due to undergo abdominal surgery, in St. Peters Square at the Vatican, on June 7, 2023. Reuters



Rome, June 7

Pope Francis was admitted to the hospital for surgery Wednesday to repair a hernia in his intestine, the latest malady to befall the 86-year-old pontiff who had part of his colon removed two years ago.

Francis was expected to be put under general anaesthesia for the open abdominal surgery and remain at Rome’s Gemelli hospital for several days, the Vatican said.

While hernia operations are rarely performed on an emergency basis, the procedure appeared somewhat urgent, scheduled just a day after Francis went to the hospital for tests. The pontiff’s doctors no doubt also wanted to give him ample time for recovery ahead of a busy travel schedule later this summer.

The pope was suffering from a “painful and worsening” hernia that formed over a previous scar, presumably from his 2021 colon surgery. Experts said the formation of the hernia, called a laparocele, is a known complication from intestinal surgery. But a portion of his intestine has apparently now bulged through the area and become trapped.

Francis went to the hospital for previously unannounced tests Tuesday, returned to the Vatican and presided over his audience Wednesday morning, but then went straight to Gemelli for the procedure afterward.

“When the intestines are trapped, the blood supply to the bowel is compromised and if you don’t take care of it, the bowel will die and you will have gangrenous intestines,” said Dr Walter Longo, chief of colon and rectal surgery at Yale University School of Medicine.

He said Francis should be OK after a few weeks of recovery, but he noted that the aging pope is already frail. “There’s the risk of going through surgery, operating on a fragile individual, but if he can get through it, he will be fine,” he said.

Francis remains in charge of the Vatican and the 1.3-billion strong Catholic Church, even while unconscious and in the hospital, according to canon law.

In July 2021, Francis spent 10 days at Gemelli to remove 33 centimetres (13 inches) of his large intestine. In an interview with AP in January, Francis said the diverticulosis, or bulges in his intestinal wall, that had prompted that surgery, had returned.

After that surgery, Francis lamented that he hadn’t responded well to the general anaesthetic used in the longer-than-expected procedure. That reaction in part explained his refusal to have surgery to repair strained knee ligaments that have forced him to use a wheelchair and walker for over a year.

Dr Manish Chand, an associate professor of surgery at University College London who specialises in colorectal surgery, said the surgery itself is usually straightforward—but it does require general anaesthesia. In the procedure, a surgeon typically frees the trapped intestine and then repairs the hernia with a prosthetic, most likely a piece of mesh.

He said the greatest issue afterwards would be pain management and making sure the wound heals properly.

“In the first six weeks after this type of surgery, you’re at risk of getting a recurrence again,” he said. To avoid that, patients are advised not to do anything strenuous.

The Argentine pope had part of one lung removed when he was a young man. He also suffers from sciatica nerve pain. In late March, Francis spent three days at Gemelli for bronchitis, during which he was treated with intravenous antibiotics. He emerged April 1 saying “Still alive!”

After celebrating his weekly general audience, the pope was driven in his Fiat 500 out of the Vatican shortly after 11 am and arrived at the Gemelli some 20 minutes later, escorted by police.

“The stay at the health facility will last several days to allow for the normal post-operative course and full functional recovery,” the Vatican said in a statement. An update was not expected until after the procedure.

The pope had appeared in good form Wednesday morning at his audience in St Peter’s Square, zipping around the square in his popemobile greeting the faithful. He also had two meetings beforehand, the Vatican said.

Francis has had a packed schedule of late, with multiple audiences each day. The Vatican has recently confirmed a travel-filled August, when the Holy See and Italy are usually on vacation, with a four-day visit to Portugal the first week of August and a similarly long trip to Mongolia starting August 31.

In a sign that the trips were very much on, the Vatican on Tuesday released the planned itinerary for Francis’ visit to Portugal for World Youth Day events from August 2-6. The itinerary confirms a typically busy schedule that includes all the protocol meetings of an official state visit plus multiple events with young people and a day trip to the Marian shrine at Fatima. AP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

700 Indian students, mostly from Punjab, face deportation from Canada; minister Dhaliwal seeks Centre’s intervention

2
Trending

Girl watches ‘The Kerala Story’ with BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, elopes with Muslim lover later

3
Nation

Mismatch in affidavits, FIRs by 2 wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

4
Trending

Viral video: HDFC suspends its senior employee for abusing junior colleagues during online meet, twitterati initiates debate on toxic work culture

5
Nation

College student raped, murdered in Mumbai hostel room; accused security guard found dead on railway tracks

6
Haryana

Kurukshetra: NH-44 blocked, farmers cane-charged

7
Nation

Major train accident averted in Jharkhand

8
Nation

Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia meet sports minister Anurag Thakur

9
Nation

India is a vibrant democracy, go to Delhi and see for yourself: White House ahead of PM Modi’s state visit to US

10
Punjab

Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney launches fund for Punjabi students in UK

Don't Miss

View All
Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

Top News

Wrestlers suspend protest till June 15 after meeting Sports Minister, say movement not over yet

Wrestlers suspend protest till June 15 after meeting sports minister Anurag Thakur, say movement not over yet

WFI elections to be held by June 30, says sports minister; D...

Cabinet approves Rs 143 hike in paddy MSP

Paddy MSP up by Rs 143 to Rs 2,183/quintal for 2023-24; Kharif crops' MSP sees up to 10.35 per cent hike

The highest increase is in moong MSP, which will be Rs 8,558...

BKU (Charuni) activists sit on dharna in Haryana's Shahabad against arrest of union leaders

BKU (Charuni) activists sit on dharna in Haryana's Shahabad against arrest of union leaders

Gurnam Singh Charuni and several other union leaders were ar...

Dreaded criminal Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva shot dead in Lucknow court by ‘lawyer’

Gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva shot dead on Lucknow court premises

Jeeva, an alleged aide of gangster-politican Mukhtar Ansari,...

Acclaimed Gujarat cardiologist, who successfully performed 16,000 heart surgeries, dies of cardiac attack at 41

Acclaimed Gujarat cardiologist, who successfully performed 16,000 heart surgeries, dies of cardiac attack at 41

Dr Gaurav Gandhi was associated with ‘Halt Heart Attacks’ ca...


Cities

View All

Operation Bluestar anniversary passes off peacefully in Amritsar

Operation Bluestar anniversary passes off peacefully in Amritsar

Ghallughara Divas: Amritsar observes complete bandh in protest

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal seeks Centre’s mediation to stop 700 students’ deportation from Canada

Sunny Deol's absence from Gurdaspur constituency may hit BJP hard in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

TOEFL now valid in Canada for admission, declares ETS

Chandigarh MC Meet: Ruckus in House as MP, councillor trade ‘abuses’

Chandigarh MC meet: Ruckus in House as MP Kirron Kher, councillor trade 'abuses'

Kirron Kher 'eyeing' 3rd term as MP

28 Chandigarh heritage items go for Rs 4 crore in France

15 years on, Punjab and Haryana High Court holds Panchkula MC, others guilty of contempt

Chandigarh: Helipad to come up at Rajendra Park with night-landing facility

Arvind Kejriwal gets emotional talking about Manish Sisodia

Arvind Kejriwal gets emotional talking about Manish Sisodia

Wrestlers suspend protest till June 15 after meeting sports minister Anurag Thakur, say movement not over yet

Cabinet nod to metro connectivity from HUDA City Centre to Gurugram’s Cyber City

PM Modi degree defamation case: Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh told to appear before court on July 13

After kidnapping bid on two students, JNU bars entry of outside vehicles post 10 pm

Joint action committee of Punjab colleges start 5-day dharna to oppose centralised counselling

Joint action committee of Punjab colleges starts 5-day dharna to oppose centralised counselling

Gang of robbers busted, 7 nabbed

Cops crack down on peddlers

Jalandhar: 2 Dalit students not 'allowed' to take LLB exam

Canada accepts TOEFL under Student Direct Stream scheme

International airport at Halwara 50% constructed, set to miss another deadline

International airport at Halwara 50% constructed, set to miss another deadline

Endless wait for vending zones continues in Ludhiana

Brothers murder man for stopping them from urinating near his house

Abducted man rescued in 5 hours; three nabbed

2 held on attempt to murder charge

Patiala MC to hold fire safety check at biz properties

Patiala MC to hold fire safety check at biz properties

Interstate drug racket busted in Fatehgarh Sahib, four held

DA case: Punjab Vigilance Bureau assesses value of Vijay Inder Singla's properties

International honour for ex-student of Punjabi University, Patiala

Committed to regularising all employees: MLA