Pope to visit Mongolia, home to just 1,300 Catholics

Vatican city: Pope Francis will pay a visit to Mongolia between August 31 and September 4. The country is one of the most far-flung places he has ever visited and has only about 1,300 Catholics. The place is, however, strategically significant for the Roman Catholic Church because of its proximity to China. The Vatican announced the trip in a brief statement on Saturday, saying it was being made at the invitation of the country’s President and Catholic leaders. Reuters

Indian-American Barve gets key job in Maryland

New York: Kumar P Barve, the first Indian-American elected to a state legislature in the US, has officially been sworn in as Maryland Public Service Commissioner. A resident of Rockville, Barve is expected to take his position next week, and was named by Governor Wes Moore to succeed Patrice M Bubar, who has served in the post since May 18, 2022. IANS

19 activists arrested in UK ahead of Epsom Derby

London: The police in the UK have arrested 19 activists in connection with plans to disrupt the Epsom Derby Festival on Saturday, a media report said. The Animal Rising group accused the police of “abusing” their powers after the 19 were detained on Saturday morning. All were held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit public nuisance. Animal Rising had warned that protesters would attempt to disrupt the event, despite a High Court injunction. IANS

3 Europeans return home after release by Iran

Brussels/Dubai: Three Europeans returned home on Saturday a day after being released by Iran in a prisoner swap. Tehran said there was no reason for Europeans to be arrested if they were not “exploited” by foreign security services. The three men — two with dual Austrian-Iranian nationality and one Dane — were released on Friday by Iran in return for Iranian diplomat Asadollah Assadi as part of a swap in which Iran freed Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele last week, a Belgian Government spokesperson said. Reuters