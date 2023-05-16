Portuguese dog turns 31, world's oldest

PTI

Conqueiros: The world’s oldest dog recently celebrated his 31st birthday, according to Guinness World Records. Bobi, a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, a breed of Portuguese dog, celebrated his birthday at a party on Saturday at his home in the Portuguese village of Conqueiros, where has lived his entire life. AP

To collect waste, Nepal army atop Mt Everest

Kathmandu: A Nepal Army team summited Mt Everest on Monday in order to collect waste discarded on the world’s highest peak. Ten members of the team led by Lieutenant Col Kishor Adhikari, including five Sherpa climbing guides, reached the top of the mountain at 10.05 am. Three teams have been made this year to clean Mt Lhotse, Mt Baruntse and Mt Annapurna. IANS

Indian national shot dead in Uganda

Johannesburg: A 39-year-old Indian money lender was shot dead using a stolen AK-47 assault rifle by an off-duty police constable in Uganda’s capital city of Kampala over a 2.1 million shillings (Rs 46,000) loan, media reports said. Kampala Metropolitan Police said that 30-year-old Ivan Wabwire was arrested after he opened fire at Uttam Bhandari on May 12.